Camping gets glamorous makeover

So you want to go camping but cannot do without the luxe life? You want to sleep out in a tent but worried about safety? Want to gaze at the night sky but don’t want to travel out of the city? Then it is time you took a look at the glamping options in the city, though there are just handful options.

The latest one in the list is Area 44, an outdoor experience by Novotel Hyderabad Airport for guests looking for ways to enjoy the outdoors and yet have a luxurious stay with specialised meals et al. “Area 44 is a camping experience where one can experience the adrenaline rush of being outdoors yet be in the comforts of a hotel. It’s a perfect reason to plan an escape from the city for a mini-break under the skies. And for a getaway like this one, one need not include long-haul flights to exotic locations or a long tiring drive to a remote location,” says Rubin Cherian, general manager, Novotel Hyderabad Airport. The option however, is open for people who are looking to host their private parties at this outdoor venue and experience the atmosphere along with food prepared by the chefs. Why Area 44? “It is near NH 44,” clarifies a spokesperson.

To provide a complete camping atmosphere, Area 44 does a bonfire, includes soothing music, apart from tent stay. The experience is completed with a Nature trail in the morning. Area 44 could easily be one of the first glamping option in the city even though Marriott introduced The Great Outdoors Camping option last year and welcomed corporate bookings. The two editions of camping was primarily to focus on promoting team building exercise and parties at a huge farmhouse space in Vikarabad.

Glamping is an old holidaying trend that has just entered the city. Search for option on glamping in Hyderabad though is a no win situation. However, there are a couple of options in the city outskirts.

In India, the highest number of glamping options are in Maharashtra and Pune if booking sites are to be believed.

Very few however, will credit the trend setter of glamorous camps tents in Hyderabad to Grass Walk at Vikarabad that set up in 2009. The spacious family tents are adorned with antique furniture, open bath tub options and a machan tent as well. Syed Mohammed Najmuddin, of Grass Walk in Vikarabad says, “We haven’t been selling our camping options as glamping. It is not just the ambience and the facilities, we also offer a choice of authentic traditional Telangana and Hyderabadi cuisine. We started with six tents, adding six more later and have also introduced the walk trail for trekkers. Personally for me, the ambience and the view we offer are the best luxuries.”