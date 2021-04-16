For watch dials, green is the new blue

Left to right, from top: Zenith, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Breitling, TAG Heuer, Rolex, Audemars Piguet, IWC Schaffhausen, Cartier, and Patek Philippe

16 April 2021 16:50 IST

The verdant hue nudged aside blue in 2020 and the trend continues this year with watch dials in colours such as pistachio and cocktail olive

Sifting through more than 100 timepieces at the recently-concluded Watches and Wonders trade show in Geneva, three broad trends stood out: an increased use of recycled materials, continued reduction in the size of dials, and, most strikingly, the introduction of green as the colour of expression — on dials, bezels, and even on the movement. Equally interesting are the evocative descriptions for the colours: tropical forest (Rolex), rolling hills (Piaget) and pine forests (JLC). Here are seven showstoppers:

IWC Schaffhausen: Pilot’s Watch Chronograph | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In the year of pilot watches for IWC Schaffhausen, the brand launched the Pilot’s Watch Chronograph in a compact 41mm stainless steel case that features a green dial. Powered by the in-house 69385 calibre, visible through a sapphire glass back, it comes with a choice of straps made of calfskin, rubber or stainless steel. ₹5,06,000 onwards.

Jaeger-LeCoultre: Reverso Tribute Small Seconds | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Recalling the early use of colour that distinguished born-in-the-polo-field Reverso, Jaeger-LeCoultre presented the Reverso Tribute Small Seconds in green this year. The rich tone of the sunray-brushed lacquer dial and matching leather strap is reminiscent of the deep green of the pine forests that surround its Manufacture in Vallée de Joux. ₹7,25,000

Zenith: DEFY 21 Spectrum in green | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Zenith’s approach to green is quite different. In the DEFY 21 Spectrum collection, the brand has incorporated five striking colours (orange, purple, green, etc, based on the wavelength of visible light) everywhere but on the dial — from the chronograph movements to the precious stones studding it. “The idea was to highlight the frequencies in light,” explains Julien Tornare, CEO. “Green is a great colour to express this. The 44 baguette-cut tsavorites [used on the case] make it stand out even more. There are only 10 pieces of this model, so it is a true jewel.” ₹30,01,400

Audemars Piguet: 950 platinum Royal Oak ‘Jumbo’ Extra-Thin | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Last month, Audemars Piguet, which is no longer a part of Watches and Wonders, launched the 950 platinum Royal Oak ‘Jumbo’ Extra-Thin with a smoked green dial embellished with a sunburst pattern. It is the first time that the famous 15202 — launched in 2012 for the 40th anniversary of the model — is available with a case entirely made of platinum. CHF 97,100

Breitling: Bentley Premier B21 Chronograph Tourbillon 42 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

With just 25 pieces, Breitling’s new Bentley Premier B21 Chronograph Tourbillon 42 pays homage to Willy Breitling, a passionate Bentley driver. The reinterpretation of the Premier features a 42 mm case in 18k red gold, rectangular chronograph pushers, and a transparent sapphire caseback. The highlight is the chronograph tourbillon calibre and cage seen through the green dial, reminiscent of the British racing green colour. ₹39,09,000

TAG Heuer: Aquaracer | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Talking to The Hindu Weekend about the new Aquaracer’s green dial with sunburst finish, TAG Heuer’s product expert, Vincent Nguyen, says, “You can say green is the new blue. We felt the association between this shade of green and the dark matte colour of grade 2 titanium would work.” ₹3,48,500

Rolex: Oyster Perpetual Datejust 36 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

And finally, at Rolex, green is the house colour. The new dials on the Oyster Perpetual Datejust 36 — equipped with calibre 3235 — feature a palm motif, inspired by tropical forests. ₹5,07,200