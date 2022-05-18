Everything here is handmade

The show, organised by A Hundred Hands, will presents crafts from across the country

The show, organised by A Hundred Hands, will presents crafts from across the country

Artisans and craftspeople from across the country have registered with the Hundred Hands Artisan Membership programme. An exhibition and sale is on. “This year, the exhibition will introduce new members to the people of Bengaluru,” states Mala Dhawan, who founded A Hundred Hands with her sister Dr Sonia Dhawan.

“Our inclination was always towards handmade stuff and we just wandered into this field. That is when we realised that people who make a living out of this needed proper support, exposure and the right platform to showcase their products. We do a commission-free programme, so the money goes back a 100% to the creators.”

This year there will be crafts such as cyno printing alongside traditional crafts such as Pichwai, Thangka and Pattachitra. “This year we have over 40 new artisan members showcasing their crafts here,” says Mala.

“Starting this year, we will have more than an annual show across the country as we have had overwhelming response from artisans across the country for our membership programme so we will have 40 new crafts for every show. This year we have an award-winning gem stone carving artist and a sixth generation artist from West Bengal, who carries on the tradition Solapith. We also have a person who works with lambani group to create saris and embroidery,” shares Mala.

Besides this she says they also will have jeans and T-shirt collection using recycled products. Mala has a word of praise for the patrons. “Over the years Bangaloreans have supported our vision and our crafts persons. They come back year after year and appreciate the crafts and also interact with the artisans, which is wonderful”.

Mala adds that the lockdown has boosted the demand for handicrafts as the pandemic has forced us to slow down. “What was considered as a hobby in the past, has become a passion with quite a few people, who invested their energy into crafts during the pandemic. This year, we have so many youngsters, who have given up their jobs and taken the handmade route. They are also a part of the show here.”

The Handmade Collective-Summer Edition by A Hundred Hands commences on May 18 and continues till May 22 at Woodlands Hotel from 10.30 am to 8 pm every day.