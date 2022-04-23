Events in and around Bengaluru

Write a journal

Silver Talkies presents a virtual journal writing workshop titled “Transform And Heal”. It will feature sessions by Suma Varughese, founder and facilitator of the Zen of Good Writing Course. Suma has written the book, Travelling Light and Travelling Lighter. The session will be held on April 25 from 4 pm to 6 pm on Zoom. Registration is priced at ₹ 600 for guests and ₹ 500 for members of Silver Talkies Club.

Details on silvertalkies.com

***

Watch a film

Vikalp Bengaluru, in collaboration with Bangalore International Centre, presents Ghar ka pata (Home Address). Directed by Madhulika Jalali, this 67-minute film will be screened on April 28 at 6.30 pm, and will be followed by a discussion with the filmmaker.

The film is about the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits due to the armed insurgency. Madhulika has worked as a line producer for films like Sherni and A Death in the Gunj to name a few. Ghar ka Pata is her debut film as a director.

***

A retro market

Steppinout by Dineout presents the “It’s The Season for Nostalgia With The Retro Edit Night Market”. This will be held on April 23 at Jayamahal Palace on April 23, from 3 pm to 11 pm. There will be food, shopping, pop ups with antiques, modern products and accessories to choose from, there are also collectibles, besides the Retro Edit of the Night Market that the organisers say will take you back in time.

***

Celebrating dance

Nrityantar Dance Ensemble from Bengaluru will present an Odissi recital at Jagriti Theatre on April 29, at 7.30 pm, to celebrate World Dance Day. The event will feature Madhulita Mohapatra and her troupe. Tickets, priced at ₹ 500, will be availble at the venue and bookmyshow.

***

Songs from the North East

Ranga Shankara presents Songs From a Room by Aanchal Bordoloi on April 24 at 5.30 pm. Aanchal is an Assamese musician and songwriter, who will present original compositions, written by her.

Call Ranga Shankara on 2649 3982 for details. Entry is free.

***

Head towards Blr Creative Circus, Yeshwanthpur, which will host a fun event called the Maja Express. It will be held on April 29 between 4 pm and 6 pm.

The event will provide children with a multi-sensory and immersive learning playground where children explore and experiment, with movement and theatre, along with arts and crafts. The workshop will focus on the interplay of story building, movement, theatre, music, rhythm, process art, craft skills, self-discovery, creative thinking and interpretation.

It is open to children aged between seven and 12 years. Tickets are priced at ₹ 3000 per child. Call 9902474227 to book your place.