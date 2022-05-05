Dance, music and food in Bengaluru this weekend

Bhola & Blonde has introduced a special Mango Menu as a summer treat. Starting from dahi mango kebab to chili mango fish, there will be delicacies that will have a dash of mango in it, be it starters, mocktails or main course and desserts.

The menu will be on at Bhola & Blond in Indiranagar, through the day till the end of May. Call 9513440101 for details.

***

An evening of poetry

Naveen Kishore’s debut poetry collection, Knotted Grief , published by Speaking Tiger will be released on May 7 at 5 pm. The author will be in conversation with poet Satya Dash. Naveen is a theatre lighting designer, photographer, filmmaker, poet and the recepient of the Goethe Medal and the Chevalier Ordre des Arts et des Lettres.

The venue will be the Champaca Bookstore, Library and Cafe, off Queens Road.

***

A special menu for mothers

To celebrate Mother’s Day, Justbe Resto Café, Sadashivanagar, has come up with a special menu, which reinvents the classic dishes that mothers have made their families cherish for generations. The menu is crafted by Justbe founder Nidhi Nahata and her son Devansh. There will be dishes such as wasabi dahi papdi, dal khakra, onion pakoda babka and Afghani burrito to name a few.

The menu will be available on May 8, from 11 am to 10 pm. Call 88841 63061 / 7353773695 for reservations.

Folk with a dash of contemporary

Ranga Shankara presents “Emotions and Mother Tongue” on May 8 at 5.30 pm. The evening will feature Praveen Alva, who will engage the audience with folk melodies, sung in contemporary sensibilities and arrangements as a part of Sunday’s RS Connect at Ranga Shankara.

Praveen is a self-taught guitarist, songwriter and writes in Tulu. Entry is free. Call 2649 3982 for details.

***

Fashion extravaganza

An ongoing exhibition and sale at Lalit Ashok, concludes on May 8. The Hi Life Exhibition, includes products in home decor, luxury, designer apparel, jewellery, fashion accessories and more. It is open from 10 am to 8 pm on all days.

***

Abhinaya

Dr Anupama Kylash ( a Kuchipudi and Vilasini Natyam exponent) from Hyderabad, will present an evening of Abhinaya. The event will be held on May 8 at 7 pm at Swastika School of Dance and Music, 187, 4th cross 4th Main, GKVK Layout, Jakkur. Tickets are priced at ₹ 250. Call 98863334046 for details.

***

Book launch

Author Pranay Patil’s book, Burgundy Winters: In Europe, will be launched on May 7. He will be joined by joirnalist Rajdeep Sardesai and actor/enterpreneur Pooja Bedi. The event will be held at Higginbothams, MG Road, at 4.30 pm.

***

Unwind with music

Ravi Kulur and friends will perform at Windmill Craftworks, on May 6 and 7, 9.30 pm onwards. The evening will feature Ravi (flute), Keith Peters (bass0, Jeoraj Stanley (drums), Akash P (keyboard) and Anirudh Bhat (mridanga and Carnatic percussions). Call 088802 33322 for tickets.

***

Laugh Out Loud

Fox in the Field, a microbrewery in Forum Shantiniketan, Whitefield, is organising a stand-up comedy on May 7. The evening will feature Saikiran and his solo act titled ‘Nearly Nice Guy’ at 7 pm. For details, call 8904353612.

***

A summer camp

The Birds & You - Art and music summer camp presented by the Indian Music Experience (IME) will be held from May 9 to 13.

The session aims to bring together ecology and music and will feature musical storytelling, bird clay modelling, dance, yoga and more. It is open to children in the age group of six and 12 years of age and the registration fee is ₹ 1,500.

The venue will be IME performance theatre/outdoor. Call 95913 32701.

***

Art and a talk

RMZ Foundation and Bangalore International Centre (BIC) is organising an Artist Talk series, which will feature Shanthamani Muddaiah and her works of art.

The event will capture unique artwork, life experiences, and inspirations that shape art and the progression of artists, allowing the audience to get involved in the discussion as something more intimate rather than having abstract ideas of it. The event will be held at BIC, Domlur, on May 7 at 6 pm. Entry is free.

***

Band Lagori performs

The band Lagori will perform live at Forum Koramangala on May 7 at 6.30 pm., as part of the Grand Launch of Combo Store Wow! Momo & Wow! The evening will feature Geeth Vaz (electric/acoustic guitar/ backing vocals), Edward Rasquinha (acoustic guitar/ backing vocals) and Vinyl Kumar (drums/shakers/cajon/backing Vocals).