Closet love

Looking for designer wear to flaunt at your next vacation, business meeting or your dream big fat Indian wedding, and all of this under one roof? At the 15th edition of the Arti Bagdy Fashion Collezione, jewellery and accessory designers will exhibit a variety of styles ranging from elegant bridal wear to trendy party wear. You can stock your wardrobe for the upcoming festive season through collections displayed by over 40 designers.

Showcasing their creations are labels and designers from all over the country. This includes Neiv Clothing, Devnaagri, Varuna Gupta, Corrals, Rutuja Thomas and Imli Delhi among others. They will offer styling tips. You can also get your orders customised. Jazz up your ensemble with jewellery from Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas, Mirari by Mira Gulati, Jewels by Queenie and Akoya Jewels. Choose from a range of glistening diamonds, emeralds and rubies along with jadau, Victorian and traditional Nizam style jewellery.

Arti Bagdy, the curator of the Fashion Collezione says that the designers were chosen for their innovation and for incorporating art forms into their creations. “A lot of people are talking about sustainable fashion right now and for us, that translates into handloom. We are excited to designers who showcasing organic cotton dresses and beachwear, along with saris,” she says.

Most of the garments will have an Indian twist — picture this, flowy jumpsuits with Lucknow chikankari work or block prints, belted asymmetrical dresses paired with intricately embroidered jackets... The exhibition also caters to the corporate woman with a selection of comfortable straight cut trousers, tunics and palazzos.

The Grand Finale edition of Arti Bagdy Fashion Collezione 2019 will be held on September 6 and 7 at Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park. The event is free and is open from 10 am to 8 pm.