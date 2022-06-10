Priyanka Chopra Jonas | Photo Credit: David Atlan

June 10, 2022 15:29 IST

The Roman jeweller’s new collection, Eden: the Garden of Wonders, celebrates the emerald

Bulgari CEO Jean Christophe Babin sure knows how to throw a party. Earlier this week, he had 140 high jewellery pieces to show off, themed around the Garden of Eden, and invited brand ambassadors Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anne Hathaway and Lalisa aka LISA to do the honours. The launch at the Italian Embassy in Paris also came with lush private gardens celebrating the serpent theme.

Priyanka brought in old school glamour in a bronze Rasario sequinned dress, the shade, padded shoulders and plunging neckline giving us nothing to complain about. We also have stylist Law Roach to thank for that. Meanwhile, Anne’s sunny yellow Valentino shorts and coverup is bound to set a trend.

As for the jewels themselves, it is everything Bulgari’s “Unexpected Wonders” campaign, starring Anne, Zendaya and Priyanka, promised. Each piece in Eden: the Garden of Wonders is one of a kind. Julianne Moore wore one of them, the Tribute to Paris, at Cannes recently, with oval-shaped emeralds and diamonds evoking the silhouette of the Eiffel Tower.

(L-R) Anne Hathaway, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and LISA | Photo Credit: David Atlan

At the launch, Priyanka paired her sparkly dress with the Serpenti Spinel Embrace. In pink gold and dusted with diamonds, with the serpent showcasing a 25.70-carat drop-shaped pink spinel from Tajikistan. Another stunner: the Flowers of Eden necklace, with mother of pearl inlay and buff top emerald blossoms.

The precious green stone plays a strong role in this collection, with Bulgari’s creative director, Lucia Silvestri, saying she had saved the most gorgeous emeralds sourced over five years for this moment. Our pick? The high jewellery watches, also borrowing this theme, with the creative director of watches, Fabrizio Buonamassa, presenting Giardino Dell’Eden Tourbillon.

Giardino Dell’Eden Tourbillon

There are gemstones depicting a fantasy garden and fluttering butterflies, even a stealthy snake. The timepiece cradles the wrist and trails up the forearm with 6,500 stones ranging from Paraiba tourmalines to emeralds, mandarin garnets, tsavorites and diamonds.

All the masterpieces will be on display at their Place Vendôme boutique in Paris. Don’t miss their first NFT jewel, Beyond Wonder, when you visit.