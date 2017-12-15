Breeze through the exotic: what's trending aboard luxury cruise liners

There’s something about walking onto a cruise ship that’s reminiscent of Kate Winslet from Titanic, minus the big hat and overbearing mother. Roll your eyes, but has any movie done for cruise culture what Titanic has done? If you ignore the whole iceberg bit, of course. From being known as a retirement holiday option to topping everyone’s bucket list, cruises have come a long way — and it’s full steam ahead for the luxury ones. Basically a floating resort these days, these liners come with everything you’d need for a fun time. Whether you want to shop, admire fine art, drink, gamble, swim or even sleep all day — there’s something to keep every kind of personality entertained.

This year saw three prominent trends in the cruising circuit — between adventurous expeditions, culinary adventures and a focus on holistic wellness, here’s what to look out for.

Culinary capers

We’ve come a long way from generic buffets. Famous chefs have long made their presence felt among the dining options - think Jamie’s Italian on the Royal Carribean ships or Guy Fieri’s ‘Guy's Burger Joint’ on the Carnival ships since 2011. But as food becomes more central to travel experiences, and as dietary preferences take up a large part of the focus, we have Sea Dream offering an entirely raw food menu, and Oceania rolling out their first vegan menu this year.

But the highlight has been the celebrity chef culture. P&O Cruises have an entires series called Food Heroes where Michelin-starred chefs take masterclasses, host exclusive dinners and more. Chef Atul Kochhar, the first Indian to score a Michelin star, is one of the main draws, with outposts of his restaurant Sindhu on board ships like P&O’s Arcadia, as well as Marco Pierre White, master patissiere Eric Lanlard and British expert James Martin.

Chef Thomas Keller, of iconic restaurants The French Laundry, Per Se, and Bouchon, has partnered with Seabourn to treat guests to his American and French cuisine, Chef Jacques Pépin’s family recipes will be recreated at the Bistro on Oceania Cruises Sierra and Nobuyuki “Nobu” Matsuhisa’s Silk Road restaurants on Crystal Cruises will serve some of the best sushi in the world. Cruise line Windstar teamed up with the James Beard foundation this year and their Epicurean Explorations cruise will see the Star Legend take 212 guests to Ireland, France, Spain and Portugal to learn about sourcing fresh produce, which will be cooked and served on board.

Get on board Uber for cruisers: FLOAT app allows users to buy a ticket, board the shuttle yacht and experience a slice of the one percent’s life - think pool time and Champagne on board. Prices start at ₹7,476. Details: float.luxury

Luring the millenials: Attempting to make cruising appeal to the younger lot is U by Uniworld, a river cruiseoperational in Europe. With monochrome art, a silent disco and communal dining tables, this one's far from the cruise your grandparents went on. Details: ubyuniworld.com

Five star on the seas: Taking to the seas in 2019 is Ritz Carlton's Yacht Collection. Bringing the hotel's aesthetic service to the waters, it's sure to push their loyal clientele to try the cruise life. Details: ritzcarlton.com/en/yachts.

Our pick: The Portugal and Canary Islands cruise with Atul Kochhar on board. April 21 - May 4. £899 per person. Details: pocruises.com

Wellness matters

Strong advocates of the ‘it’s about the journey not the destination’ mantra will agree that the ‘where’ matters very little compared to the ‘how’ of it. More people seem to be jumping on board this idea with the increasing popularity of wellness-focussed luxury cruises. While jogging tracks, basketball courts, yoga classes and an acupuncturist on board aren’t new, when it comes to your average cruise ship, we’re talking entire cruises tailored towards holistic wellness — physical and mental.

Luxury cruise brand Seabourn now offers a Mind and Body Wellness Program with Dr Andrew Weil, the American guru of alternative medicine. This includes onboard seminars on healthy ageing, spontaneous happiness and mindful meditation, all from Weil’s extensively researched books. The programme will be overseen by the Wellness Guide, a newly-established position (rather like a cruise director for your spiritual needs), and don’t worry about being tempted by the dessert cart — anti-inflammatory food from Weil’s nutritional guidance is what’s on the menu.

Aboard the 141-foot luxury yacht Integrity, experience the beauty of the Galapagos Islands while bettering your inner journey with yoga and meditation teacher Phyllis Pilgrim. T’ai Chi and qi gong sessions are woven into the days itinerary, to promote mindfulness, alongside island walks, birdwatching, snorkelling and more.

If you’re looking for something a little more offbeat, try the Spirit & Destiny Psychic Cruise in Southampton offered by Focus Travels, that offers psychic workshops, clairvoyance classes and connect with your inner spirit guide. A little less intense is the Zen Cruise option that has ‘sound healing’ classes and dance of liberation parties to ‘remove spiritual blockages’— whatever floats your boat!

Our pick: The Galapagos Wellness Cruise with Phyllis Pilgrim. October 25 to November 3 2018, at $7,995 per person. Details: inca1.com.

Adventure beckons

Icy vistas have dominated adventure cruises this year, and it’s going strong for 2018 as well. Blame it on Game of Thrones, or the need to see the glaciers before global warming gets us all, but ice-capped destinations, from Alaska to Antarctica, are all the rage.

Silver Cloud, from Polar Cruises, is a luxury expedition ship headed to Antarctica and comes with ocean view suites and private verandahs, but just for a select 200 guests. There’s no need to rough it out — a butler, gourmet cuisine and a team of experts will accompany you on the complimentary excursions.

Norwegian Bliss is all set to take you to the wilds of Alaska — but it’s not going to be all icy vistas along the observation deck. Aboard the Bliss is the largest Go-kart racetrack at sea, perfect to zip around when you’re bored, or you can catch a show of the Tony award-winning musical Jersey Boys. The Silversea’s Artic and Greenland Expedition cruise follows the Vikings of yore from Norway to Greenland and Iceland, and spot the rare Polar bear.

Our pick: The Arctic and Greenland Expedition Cruise from June 24 - July 8 2018. $24,480 per person.

Details: silversea.com.

The India story

Closer to home, the icy vistas of the unexplored seem to be beckoning Indians as well, with a marked increase of interest in adventurous cruises. “If it was 100 people last year, at least 1,000 have signed up this year for cruises to Antartica,” says Kiran Bhandari, co-founder of industry specialist, CruiseClub. In fact, making their way there right now is Le Soléal, India’s first luxury cruise to Antarctica, curated by The Q, with star chef Atul Kochhar on board. “The allure and exclusivity of exploring some of the least-visited places in the world – such as Antarctica – has prompted a huge number of travelers to opt for adventure and expedition cruises,” agrees Ratna Chadha, CEO, TIRUN Travel Marketing, one of the pioneers of cruise travel in India. Another local trend, according to Bhandari, is the increasing popularity of what he calls the ship-within-a-ship concept. While most high-luxury liners are smaller ships with a capacity of 500 or less, they often don’t have all the amenities of a larger cruise — like the jogging tracks and water slides. To bring together the best of both worlds, 3,000-capacity ships offer a premium section at a higher price. Like the Genting Dream Cruise that has a Dream Palace section that comes with butlers on call 24/7, spa facilities, a private deck and access to a wine vault — at a higher cost, of course. Fimmaker Samir Sarkar, who just finished his eighth cruise, admits that the entire experience can be quite addictive. From the access to Michelin-starred restaurants and Broadway shows to the experience of dressing for dinner, Sarkar says it’s a whole new way of travelling. ”Even the sight of a rainbow or a sunset is heightened when you’re floating in the middle of the ocean,” he explains. Where do we sign up?