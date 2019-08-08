Pillow talk: At Blue Dahlia by Premier

The lightweight and brightly patterned quilts displayed on racks are inviting, especially as it is a rainy and windy day. These are a perfect foil to the gloomy outdoors. Blue Dahlia by Premier has just thrown open its exclusive retail store in the city and the elegant space with a immaculately made up bed against the wall gives one a good idea of how to transform an uninspiring space with bed linen from the shop.

All these years, Blue Dahlia has only been exported across the world. There have been the occasional sale in Coimbatore but one heard of them only by word of mouth.

Speaking about her decision to start a physical store, Shanthi Srinivasan, MD Premier Fine Linens, said, “There were a lot of enquiries about the linen and, since we had the space and an eager clientèle, we decided to do it. After all this is where it all happens,” she smiles. “Quality, pure cotton bed linen that is reasonably priced is our trademark. While this will be the only store, we want to increase the sales nationwide through e-commerce. In fact, we did try it about 10 years ago but it was too early. So we decided to put it on hold, but are now back online.”

Soft furnishings for the home

The Blue Dahlia range includes single and double bedsheets with pillow cases, duvets in different sizes and just pillow cases and cushion covers. Their collections include the hand-embroidered Gardenia, a Navajo-inspired pattern, Coffee and Cream, the soothing blue Ocean Waves, an Art Deco collection, a patch-worked striped set called Sunset, and even a Renaissance inspired set!

“The inspiration could be from anywhere,” laughs Shanthi when asked where she got the idea of a cushion cover with Queen Elizabeth I on it. “We visit a lot of international soft furnishings shows; I buy a lot of books; when I travel, I am always on the look out for ideas...We work on the ideas, some turn out fine, some don’t quite translate well into fabric... that is how we go forward.” There are also designs for kids including an aquarium range and ones with aeroplanes, balloons and other jolly motifs.

Marketing Manager S Rajendran points out that the Blue Dahlia products are made of the finest Supima Egyptian cotton and the ultra fine long staple cotton from India. “The thread count ranges from 200 to 1000. There is another range made of Tencel Linen, that is 60 percent Eucalyptus fibre and 40 per cent linen.” The Tencel line breathes well and is cool to the touch.

The sheets and duvets are also made to order. The spinning, weaving, processing and production is all done in house at the Premier Mills unit in Pollachi. A 100% green energy company that has been in the business of textiles for 70 years, its production unit runs entirely on windmill energy and recycles and reuses 98% of the water. Rainwater harvesting is big and the dyes and chemicals used are low impact and Oekotex and GOTS certified (meaning the textiles are free of harmful chemicals and safe for human use).

Blue Dahlia is located at Premier Fine Linens, RR Landmark, No 1, E-1 Nava India Road. Open from 9.30 am to 5.00 pm from Monday to Saturday. For details call 0422-7150100