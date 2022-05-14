Art scene in Bengaluru this weekend

Of dance and rhythm

Ranga Shankarara presents an evening of Kathak on May 14 at 5.30 pm. The event, which is a part of Saturday’s RS Connect, will feature dancers Akruti Shah, Madhushree Kumar and Anusha Naresh from Nrityanidhi, a 17-year-old Kathak institute. Entry is free.

Ranga Shankara also presents Jo Ghar Jaare Aapna (Burn Your House Down) by Prashant Parvatneni on May 15 at 5.30 pm. The event, a part of the RS Connect, is organised in collaboration with in collaboration with the Kabir Project.

It will be an hour-long contemplation into why Kabir provokes us to burn down our house. What makes Meera so scornful of palaces? Why does Bulleh Shah want all clocks gone from his home? How does one inhabit the sufi state of ‘la-makaan’ or no-dwelling? Weaving these sufi and bhakti songs and ideas, this presentation will also explore the poetics and politics of home.

Entry is free. Call 2649 3982.

***

Colours on canvas

The National Gallery of Modern Art, Palace Road, as part of ongoing celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) commemorates “International Museum Day” with events and activities. Held between May 16 and 20, this year’s theme is “Power of Museums”. There will be talks, panel discussions, film/documentary screening on eminent artists, guided gallery walks, workshops, and arboretum and a nature walk of NGMA (B) premises. Dial 22342338 for details.

***

Dessert time

Magnolia Bakery introduces a range of desserts and ice-creams for the summer — mango pudding parfait, vanilla cheesecake topped with mango and more.

These will be available between 11 am and 9 pm at Magnolia Bakery India, Indiranagar.

***

An AV show

Speaking in Shadows is an audio/visual exhibition, curated by Anita N. in collaboration with Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath. The show commences on May 14 and will feature performances by Hemant Sreekumar and Parmita Mukerjee. It concludes on May 29.

***

Reading for children

Champaca Bookstore, Off Queens Road, will host a reading of Rohini Nilekani’s children’s book The Great Rifasa on May 15 at 11 am. The book is published by Pratham Books, and the reading will be followed by art activity conducted by illustrator Sangeetha Kadur. The event is open to children aged seven years and above.

Log on to champaca.in to register.

***

Musical notes

VT Entertainers charitable trust is organising an evening of music, Offbeat 2022, at Chowdiah Memorial Hall on May 14 at 6 pm. The proceeds of the show go towards differently-abled inmates of the residential home Vishwashantiniketana and children from tribal communities, a project executed by Rotary Cubbon Park.

Conceived and curated by Dr. Vasudha Theertharam, the evening will feature Pradeep Patkar and team, Manoj Vasishta, Shruti Bhide, Govind Kurnool, Samanvitha Sharma, Narssimhan Kannan, Malvika Nirajan, Ashwin Prabhu and Shruthi Raghavendran.

Donor passes are priced at ₹ 500, ₹ 750, ₹ 1000 and ₹ 1500 and are avialble on bookmyshow.

***

Food and cricket

Cheer for your team with beer and food at Hotel Royal Orchid. The menu, which includes ‘Match Hour offers’ and a specially curated menu will be available till May 29. Call 9845752584 for details.