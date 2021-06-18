Lomotif’s latest campaign, ‘#BeProud’ celebrates the Pride month

18 June 2021 16:48 IST

The video-sharing platform shows support to the LGBTQAI+ community by inviting transition videos of the participants

Lomotif, the video-sharing platform, announced its latest campaign, ‘#BeProud’ to mark the month of June as ‘Pride month’ Extending their support, for the entire month, Lomotif will also don the rainbow pride flag on their logo!

The ‘#BeProud’ campaign that started on June 10, will host colourful effects, glittery themes, and foot-thumping music to celebrate the community. All one has to do is share a unique transition videos or remix a favourite influencers’ videos with one of own clips sprinkled with pride flavour and share them on the platform. The top five remixes with the most likes will win a virtual ‘meet and greet’ session with some of the top influencers like Sushant Divgikr (@sushantdivgikr), Benafsha Soonawalla (@benafshasoonawalla), Paras Tomar (@parastomar) and Deepti Sati (@deeptisati). Actor Sophie Choudry (@sophiechoudry) is also showing her support by remixing with the community.

Sushant Divgikar, popularly known as Rani KoHenur says, “Initiatives like these deserve appreciation. We have all grown up learning the adage that it’s our work, words and how we conduct ourselves that define us as human beings. But when it comes to accepting the rainbow community, we forget everything we have learnt. Let me say this loud again that we have the same blood and upbringing as anyone else. So, I am very excited to see how this campaign rolls out and the kind of videos Lomotif users are going to create to celebrate the pride month.”

Lomotif will also pay a special tribute to Gaga’s ‘Born This Way’ that completes 10 years.