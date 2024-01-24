Lollapalooza India 2024: Sting, Jonas Brothers, Halsey, The Rose and more take the stage in Mumbai this weekend

January 24, 2024 12:44 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST

Come January 27 and 28, Mumbai will once again play host to Lollapalooza, one of the world’s biggest music festivals. In its second edition, Lollapalooza India has an artiste line-up that includes Sting, Jonas Brothers, Halsey, Lauv, OneRepublic and The Rose. Nearly 40 artistes will be performing across four stages, over two days.

“The curation for Lollapalooza India has numerous moving parts and is a fruit of long months of labour. Discovery of new sounds and performers for a landscape, research and matching of potential artiste names with the Indian consumer palate and appetite, streaming popularity in a market and deducing from it and significant diversity across the roster, are key factors of consideration for the festival’s curation,” says Owen Roncon, chief of business, Live Entertainment, BookMyShow.

With the festival gates expected to open from 1pm, concerts will begin from 2pm onwards at four stages — the Budweiser stage, Walkers & Co stage, Nexa Stage, and Perry’s stage.

The Jonas Brothers are all set to headline the festival on Day 1 in their first-ever performance in India, and Sting will take the stage on Day 2. Perhaps one of the most anticipated acts this year, Sting last performed in India in 1980 along with The Police. Other international acts over the two days include Lauv, Halsey and One Republic. The inclusion of Korean-American singer and songwriter Eric Nam, and the Korean indie-rock band The Rose amongst the performances this year has been the source of much excitement for everyone part of the burgeoning fanbase of South Korean music.

Among the string of Indian acts this year are When Chai met Toast, The Raghu Dixit Project, Jatayu, Skrat, Kamakshi Khanna and JBABE. Anoushka Shankar and Fatoumata Diawara will represent world music.

Installations, food, and more

Since the festival also promises to go beyond music and ensure fans have an immersive experience, the sprawling venue will have art installations in addition to the Lolla ferris wheel that attendees can go on to get a birds-eye view of the festival. The Lolla Food Park, is all set to have over 50 F&B outlets which includes local favourites and world cuisine as well as food carts and trucks. Noh Saigon, Seoulmate, Boba Bhai, Foo, Kha, Berry’s cartel, and more will be a part of this gastronomical line up to head to in between concerts.

Given how big the scale of this music festival is, we ask Owen about their focus on access and inclusivity. “Sign language interpreters will be present to interpret music by the headlining artists at the main stage for hearing-impaired attendees. BookASmile, an organisation that works closely with disability services, will provide personalised services to guide fans who are visual and hearing-impaired to designated areas,” he said. Through their #LollaForChange initiative, the organisers are also working with partner organisations to make the festival a safe space for individuals across the LGBTQIA+ community.

In its inaugural edition last year at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, the music festival had an attendance of nearly 60,000 people. The artiste line up last year included headliners Imagine Dragons and The Strokes who made it clear that they were thrilled to be performing in India. Japanese Breakfast, Raveena, Diplo, AP Dhillon as well as a host of Indian acts including Kayan, Hanu Dixit, and John Oinam were also a part of the multi-genre festival. With fans queuing up five hours before his performance, Jackson Wang’s Magic Man concert was among the most awaited acts, with fans having travelled from all over the country to see him take the stage.

In the run up to the festival this year, Lollapalooza India’s social media has been all about guiding its attendees on everything from how to get to the venue, the wristband and topping it up to access the food and merch stalls, safety guidelines, and even festival fashion. With just a few days to go, it is time to whip out those schedules, and pick the concerts you want to run to from stage to stage.

Mahalaxmi Racecourse on January 27 and 28. Tickets are priced from ₹10,999 onwards and are available at in.bookmyshow.com

