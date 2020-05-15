Lockdown, workouts and nutrition

For Lovneet Batra, the sought-after nutritionist from Delhi, nutrition is all about providing solutions irrespective of circumstances. Lockdown is no different. “Earlier, people were concerned only about weight loss and took to diets like Keto. Now they’re focused on good health — immunity, hormonal imbalance and building strength,” she says.

Since sustainable health has an element of easily-accessible foods — easy to prepare, easily available and affordable — look to lentils, seeds and nuts. She suggests coriander seeds to tackle high blood pressure, and black pepper, dry ginger and cloves for immunity. “Working out at home can be strenuous. So, 30 minutes post your workout, it is important to refill yourself. Consume drinks that are high in protein, such as buttermilk or sattu. Also have at least 20 gm of protein in every meal, such as dal, eggs, dalia and poha.”

As told to Lesley Simeon