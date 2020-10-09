Life & Style

Live chat with Milind Deora on The Hindu’s Instagram

Milind Deora is a politician who has spoken about depressive bouts that he has experienced through life. He will be in conversation with Sunalini Mathew of The Hindu on how he has equipped himself over the years with the tools to tackle the lows, and on why public figures can help destigmatise mental ill-health by speaking about their own experiences.

This will be followed by a conversation with Dr Abhijit Nadkarni, Associate Professor, Centre for Global Mental Health (CGMH), at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, UK; and with Sangath in India.

On October 10 at 5.30 pm. Live on Instagram on instagram.com/the_hindu/?hl=en

