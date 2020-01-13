A dose of daily fun

The grounds of Lil’ Pallikkoodam on Avinashi Road are buzzing with chatter and laughter as parents and children carrying tyres, plastic bottles, utensils, cardboard boxes, coconut shells and other strange items enter the gates. Everyone is gathering for the Loose Parts Play event organised by the school as part of Coimbatore Vizha.

“Loose Parts are items that can easily be found around each house,” says Swetha Krishnamurthy, the school’s founder. “At this event, these things will be used to make toys. When children create something with items that they see around them, it improves their creativity.”

The Loose Parts Play, she explains is part of an effort to raise awareness on the importance of reducing screen time. Both fine motor skills and attention spans are affected by too much time spent on electronic gadgets.

Three-year-old Vidyuth is busy painting a cardboard piece for a castle. His mother, Abinaya Vishu, discloses that the structure will have a tunnel that leads to a dinosaur park. “We will add bridges made with popsicle sticks in the park and also decorate it with plants and pebbles.”

At another area, a cardboard box is being re-purposed into an aircraft and Mahakrithi A, Nila Rahul and Mayuran A are painting the wings to attach it to the body. “We love doing this and we will play with it once we take it home,” says Nila.

Heian and his brother Shivan are making an airport. “I am just back from a holiday at Nagpur. I loved the airport and so made it my theme. I made the planes with thermocol and wood and the runway will be made of black chart paper,” Shivan explains.

A Christmas-themed project by seven parents is complete with a Christmas tree, an igloo and a snow man. “Look inside the igloo,” one parents tells me. When I do, I find four kids giggling inside and playing with their toys.

Aizha’s cardboard kitchen is fully equipped with a stove, vessels, oven and a fridge made of cardboard and paper. “I love cooking. Do you want an omelette?” she asks.

Her mother Sana Syed says that they undertake weekly projects where they make toys with stuff around the house. “I bring different themes for each weekend. She loves it and I think it has made her creative. Now she will play with this kitchen set at home,” she says.

There is a sudden burst of music as Dhrihika and Rohit test their instruments made from empty kitchen vessels. Painted plastic pipes form a xylophone and old bells have been hung around the place a frame. “Dhrihika is my only child and she uses gadgets at home when she gets bored. This event is fun and she seemed to enjoy the process of creation. Now, I will encourage her to play with the things available at home,” says her mother Pretika Mehrani.