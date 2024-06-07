Life comes a full circle for this first-time author from Kerala whose book is selling at the same store he stole a Harry Potter book

When the last instalment of the Harry Potter series, The Deathly Hallows, hit bookstores in 2007, Reese Thomas, a student of Class 9 in a Muvattupuzha school, was challenged by his classmates to get a copy of the much-awaited book. “They said I wouldn’t be able to get it. It was not about buying a copy but shoplifting one! I took it as a challenge. Stealing did not seem bad; those were the days of Dhoom 2!” says the assistant director in the Malayalam film industry, referring to heist film Dhoom 2, a part of the Dhoom film franchise, directed by the late Sanjay Gadhvi.

ADVERTISEMENT

He got away with it in true filmy style too, when a bus headed towards his home came at the exact time he was stepping out of the shop, New College Bookstall, with the stolen copy.

Cut to the present: Now, 17 years later, his first book in Malayalam, 90s Kid, is retailing at New College Bookstall. Reese confesses it feels like a full-circle moment. When he visited the shop recently, the person at the store remembered the incident after some prodding. “Honestly, even after all those years, I did not dare to go back. I did not know how they would react.” But all went well, and the owners were sporting about it. He was even asked to sign copies of the book.

ADVERTISEMENT

While there, Reese offered to pay for the Harry Potter book, but the owners refused to take the money. “Over the years, once I started earning, I wanted to pay for it, but I could not bring myself to because I was afraid to. This time, accompanied by a friend, I felt bold enough because my book on sale there.”

Reese reminisces, “It seemed like a good idea back then. It cost way more than what my family could afford. This was one way to get it,” he says, laughing. Ironically, his familiarity with the Harry Potter universe was via the films “especially Emma Watson. I had not read any of the books. But the buzz around the book was so much that I just went with the flow.” Getting the book made him a hero of sorts in school.

Inspiration galore

Besides the Dhoom films, inspiration also came from books such as Thaskaran Maniyanpillayude Atmakadha (the autobiography of Maniyan Pillai, a notorious thief).

ADVERTISEMENT

Reese’s book, in Malayalam, is a compilation of his writings he has posted on Facebook. Over the years, he has shared his experiences on his FB page, some of which were based on his travels. Be it a pilgrimage of sorts to the places where his favourite authors lived— like Vaikom Mohammed Basheer’s home or writer of detective fiction Kottayam Pushpanath’s home — or travelling to Mumbai to watch Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge at the iconic Maratha Mandir; visiting Kanchanamala (the inspiration behind the Malayalam film Ennu Ninte Moideen) are among the episodes that feature in the book. The Harry Potter episode also features in it.

A comment to the post, in 2020, about stealing the book was prescient. “It was by Basilettan’s (actor/director Basil Joseph) sister, Shincy chechi who said it would be actual ‘heroism’ when you sell a book written by you at that bookstall. That random comment… it was prophetic!” Another FB friend donated money so that he could buy books for kids who like reading but could not afford one.

The book came about by serendipity. A couple of years ago, a publisher approached him, to bring out a compilation of his writings on Facebook. When that fizzled out, he approached Kozhikode-based publishing house Mankind Literature. “I did not want to pay and self-publish. I wanted it to be published for its content and worth. I am happy to report that the book is into its second reprint.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Book love

Reese, an assistant director, movie buff and avid reader, translated a book written in German, Bilder Deiner Großen Liebe (Pictures of Your True Love), by the late German author Wolfgang Herrndorf into English so that he could read it. The unfinished book was a sequel to Why We Took The Car (German: Tschick), which was made into a film. Reese had watched that film and was curious about what happened to the characters. With the author dead, there was barely a chance of it being translated, so Reese tracked down a copy in Germany, got it sent to him and translated it in 2020, using translation apps.

Why is his book called a 90s Kid? He answers, “Because the 90s were amazing; it was a time before technology took over the world. I have wonderful memories of my childhood and of those times!” He often refers to himself as a ‘proud 90s kid’.

Of returning to the scene of crime, Reese adds, “It was not so much remorse or regret. It was, as I said, a full-circle moment! Signed copies of my book there!”

Has he regretted stealing the book? “No, because I wanted it so badly, I liked it so much which is why I still have it with me. I did not take it to sell it or for thrill’s sake. I wanted it for keeps!”

90s Kid, priced ₹269 is available on the Mankind Literature website booklove.co.in

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.