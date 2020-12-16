Surf Turf brings stand up paddling and kayaking to the Chetpet Ecopark

Running out of things to do in the city? Bored of your morning walk and monotonous workout schedule? Try this

Endurance runners at Chetpet Ecopark have thus far enjoyed admiration from walkers, joggers and others who frequent the wide, open space.

But starting this week, the attention has shifted to a set of bright blue, green and yellow kayaks and stand up paddle boards. Surf Turf, in association with the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation, has launched stand up paddling and kayaking in Chetpet lake.

“We thought of this idea last year. We knew this way we could add value to the park that already has boating and fishing,” says Arun Vasu, partner, Surf Turf.

The team was all set to launch earlier this year, till the lockdown in March threw a spanner in the works.

They are finally back in action with four kayaks and as many paddle boards. “Chennai is one of the first cities in the country to have water activities like these in the middle of the city,” says Arun. The lacation makes it more accessible to people who have been deterred from participating in all the adventure sports of the East Coast Road by the long drive there.

The setting is perfect for beginners or those who are nervous around large water bodies, says Arun. The lake has around six to eight feet of water at the moment but this drops down to four feet during summer, he adds.

There is a small island with a tree in the middle of the waterbody with lots of birds to look at, and the comforting presence of the banks on either side.

To understand the demand, the team from Surf Turf ran trial sessions on three weekends in January and were pleased with the response. “Without promoting the sport, we got around 12 people on each weekend and most of them were first timers,” says Arun.

Kayaking, he says, is an easy entry into water sports, while stand up paddling needs a little more skill. “Both are great workouts. You could put in more power. It is good for your core and lower body, or you could make it a relaxed activity and watch the sunrise and sunset,” he adds.

Surf Turf at Chetpet Eco Park is open through the day from 6 am to 6 pm. For pricing and bookings, call: 9907540541