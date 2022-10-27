What’s on in Bengaluru this weekend

Adventures through conversations

Maraa presents The Adventures of Noorie — a series of conversations, concerts and mehfils, exploring the relationship between music and landscape. The conversations will feature Attaullah Abdulla Jat (singer from Northern Kutch who specialises in performing Sindhi Kafi songs), Arshad Mushtaq (theatre practitioner and film maker from Kashmir), Geeta Parag (folk singer and community worker from Bisal Khedi in Dewas), Jasdeep Singh (writer and translator), Kotiganahalli Ramaiah (playwright, poet and teacher) and Narayanswamy (folk and protest singer) to name a few.

The venue will be the Goethe Institut, on October 28 at 7 pm and Maraa Terrace on October 30, 6.30 pm.

Log on to Info@maraa.in

***

A slice of Japan

Shiro, UB City, presents a teppanyaki menu, helmed by chef Priyank Singh Chouhan. The menu offers a choice of chicken breast, prawns, lobster, tenderloin and vegetables all served alongside miso soup, salad, side vegetables, Japanese fried rice or steamed rice.

Dial 41738864 or 91 90357 95368 to pre book your table.

***

Food ’n’ pets

Maverick & Farmer, Ulsoorr and Harleys Corner presents a special breakfast for your pets. Scheduled for October 30, 8.30 am, this breakfast menu offers your pet a three-course meal and a quick session with Chef Ishmeet Singh Chandiok. The venue will be Maverick & Farmer.

***

For a cause

FluffyNut, a public charitable trust that helps rescued animals find loving forever homes, is hosting a Howl’O’Ween — a halloween-themed pet event, which will be held on October 29 between 12 noon and 6 pm. The venue will be Knowhere, Cooke Town, and will include a pet talent show, awareness about vaccinations, fostering, pet care, and an open mic, featuring local artistes.

Contact fluffynut.foundation@gmail.com for details.

***

Music at Foxtrot

Foxtrot Marathahalli presents The Foxy Friday, featuring Kamei on October 28, 8 pm. Kamei is into genres like pop, blues, country and jazz. She is also a songwriter and collaborates with various bands. Entry is free.

Foxtrot also presebrs DJ Rhea as part of its Saturday Pill, which will be held on Octover 29, 8 pm. Entry to this concert is also free. Dial 9108136001/2 for details.

***

Halloween horror

House of Horror is an event scheduled for October 29 and will be held at SOCIAL, Indiranagar. This halloween special will have room party — featuring Rishi Sippy, G.S.T, Skye and They’ve (room 1); Chaz, Delika & Klenxch with the genre of house and techno (room 2).

Tickets on social-presents-a-halloween-special-2-room-party

Sarjapur SOCIAL presents The Spooktacular House of Horror with DJ Deep Bhamra on October 29 at 8 pm.

Details and tickets on ww.socialoffline.in