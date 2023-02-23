Weekend with food, music and more in Bengaluru

February 23, 2023 02:19 pm | Updated 02:19 pm IST

Lima bean in everything

Called the Avarekalu festival, this menu celebrates these beans by serving some of the most traditional dishes from across Karnakata. Curated by chef Mandaar Sukhtankar and his team, the food offers you vegetarian and non-vegetarian options.

You will be spoilt for choice. There will be typical traditional dishes including masala salad, vada, usli, saaru, akki rotti and more, all cooked with avarekalu as the main ingredient. The menu also includes the popular avarekalu chicken curry saaru.

The festival will be on at Oota, Whitefield, till February 26 for lunch and dinner. Call 88802 33322 for reservations.

***

Colour of four

Called “We are Four”, this art exhibition is dedicated to the memory of artist Tarun Chakraborty. Inaugurated by singer Iman Das, it features the works of four artists from Kolkata — Biraj Kumar Paul, Anup Kumar Karar, Malay Chandan Saha and National Award winner Sanjoy Banerjee.

On at Chitrakala Parisath, till February 26.

***

Solo tunes

Atta Galatta presents an evening of music called “Solo Flight”, featuring singer Sangeeta Hosea, who has also curated the songs on February 25, 7pm. Tickets, ₹399, on Insider.

Stories from the Soil, featuring oral narratives, folklore and myths by Vikram Sridhar is on February 25, 7pm. Open to anyone aged 16 years and above, Tickets for ₹250, on https://imjo.in/qMfRsx

As part of its monthly film screenings by Falah Faisal — “Underground Film Club” — the film Sorry To Bother You will be screened on February 24 at 7pm.

Write and Shine, a travel writing workshop by Shubra Krishnan will focus on how to craft a great travel article for a fee of ₹2,500 per person. The workshop is on February 26, 11am onwards. Registration on Insider.in. The venue is Atta Galatta.

***

‘Fishy treats

This menu is called the Fish Trap and includes dishes from across the world with fish as the main ingredient. From baked tilapia, pan-grilled mackerel, soups and salads to steak and tikka, the menu offer you a wide range.

Available at Café Delhi Heights, Forum Rex Walk, Brigade Road, till February 28.

***

Live music

Taaqademy’s Vanilla Skies will perform in the city at Phoenix Marketcity. The band is known for presenting the genres of Indian Bollywood, International Pop and more. Entry is free.

On February 26, 6pm onwards.

***

Women on bikes

TVS Eurogrip will conduct the “Brunch & Biking Women’s Day edition” in Bengaluru. The bikers will travel a total of 25 to 30 kilometres to promote the cause of women’s equality and safety.

The ride will commence at BDA Complex, 14th Main Rd, Sector 6, HSR Layout and conclude at Ramee Guestline Hotel, KIADB, Thirumagondanahalli Service Rd, Attibele Industrial Area. Log on to brunchandbiking.in to register.

On February 26, between 7am abd 12 noon.

***

Party in the house

Unwind over the weekend with performances by Chan and Synths.

Chan has been DJ-ing for the last nine years and caters to dance oriented music with genres like disco, house, UK garage, drum and bass.

The Synthesiser’s Ode — known as Synths — features Abhishek Chanda, who hails from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. He is into jazz, funk and soul.

At Sly Grannys, February 25, 8pm onwards. Entry is free.

***

Musical chill pill

The Saturday Pill at Foxtrot, presents DJ Roan. Known for his signature house music sets, Roan has shared the stage with A KYTRIXX in Freedom Blast 2017( Goa ). His production and remixes have been ranked from top 80 to 112 in spinning talent pool for remixes.

At Foxtrot Marathahalli, February 25 at 8pm. Entry is free. Call 9108136001 for details.

***

Letting off steam

Aurum Brew Works launches flavours of Asia with steamed dishes. The menu includes steamed dim sums, gyozas, momos and baos cooked in the Chinese and Japanese styles.

At Aurum Brew Works, Sarjapur Road, from noon to 12.30am. Call 9606050260 for details.

***

Kathakali

Bangalore Club for Kathakali and Arts (BCKA) and East Cultural Association (ECA) present Kathakali Program, Nalacharitham, which is considered a romantic work of art, constructed on the classical basement of Kathakali, which has earned it the epithet of eingthe Shakuntalam of Malayalam literature.

On February 26, 5.30pm at East Cultural Association Auditorium,Indira Nagar. Call 6364909800 or mail bcka.blr@gmail.com for details.

***

A night market

Swiggy SteppinOut presents its shopping festival — ‘SteppinOut Night Market – The Spring Edit’. There will be 80 plus stalls with brand pop-ups, wth activities and entertainment. Pottery, tarot card session, paintings and tie ’n’ dye are some of the activities you can look forward to.

At Jayamahal Palace Hotel, February 25 12pm to 10pm. Tickets on BookMyShow.

***

A vegan menu

Shiro Introduces an exclusive vegan special menu. Curated by chef Priyank Singh Chouhan, there will be dishes with Asian flavours like chilli hosin mock duck, Korean chilli potatoes, lotus chips and Sichuan tofu to name a few.

At Shiro, UB City 12 pm onwards.

***

Habib Tanvir’s play

Urban Chaupaal, a theatre group from Bengaluru will stage the play, Charandas Chor. Written by Habib Tanvir, the play is about Charandas who, despite being a thief is honest and sympathetic.

On February 28 at Rangashankara. Tickets on BookMyShow.