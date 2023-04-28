Weekend events in Bengaluru

April 28, 2023 07:22 am | Updated 07:37 am IST

Odissi dance

Madhulita Mohapatra wili present an Odissi dance recital. The dance is a part of Chhau Dance Festival, which is presented by Shreshtha Heritage Foundation & Govt. Chhau Dance Centre (Jharkhand). It is organised in memory of Seraikella Chhau artiste and teacher Gopal Prasad Dubey.

On April 30, 5pm, at Kondajji Basappa Auditorium, Palace Road.

***

Mango mania

Barbeque Nation launches the Mango Mania food festival, which has come up with a menu that serves beverages, dips, salads, starters to main course with mangoes as an ingredient.

On till May 15 at all Barbeque Nation outlets.

Asha Sweet Centre, a 71-year-old sweet shop brand, has launched mango specials to celebrate the mango season. There is barfi, milkshakes, rabdi, mint punch — all made with mangoes and priced at ₹70 and above.

This will be available at all its outlets across the city and online too. Log onto ashasweetcenter.com

***

At Atta Galatta

Atta Galatta completes 11 years and celebrates with the AG Birthday Sale. There will be stalls by local businesses, selling a variety of knick-knacks from stickers, handmade jewellery, multipurpose oils, clothes and more. Entry is free.

On April 29 and 30 from 11am to 8pm at Atta Galatta.

***

Classical recital

There will be a classical music recital by Deborshee Bhattacharya, who is trained under Ajoy Chakraborty. The event is organised by Mithra Manch.

On April 29, 5pm at Ravindra Kalakshetra, JC Road.

***

Antharanga’s new play

Antharanga, an amateur theatre group from Bengaluru, will stage its play Wedding Ring. The play is written by Abhishek Iyengar and Archana Shyam and directed by Archana.

On April 29, 7pm at KH Kala Soudha. Tickets on BookMyShow

***

Activities at BLR Creative Circus

It is called the Summer Soul Shakedown and will be on at The Blr Creative Circus. The event will feature five rhythms movement therapy, followed by a plant-based brunch with Natasha Mahindra and Mari B (a plant-based culinary service).

On April 29, 10.30am onwards.

There will be a workshop by Unalone Project called the Shakti Gathering — designed exclusively for women. Fee is ₹2000. Call 88001 60184.

On April 30, 5pm onwards.

***

Bookworm alert

Atta Galatta presents Word Wings, in collaboration with Sarsayee Foundation for Theatre and Education.

The evening will feature a book discussion by film and theatre actor Padmavati Rao and playwright Vijay Padaki. It is a platform to exchange ideas and opinions by delving into books. Tickets costing ₹100 are on BookMyShow.

On April 29, 5.30pm at Atta Galatta, Indiranagar.

***

Crafts galore

The Grand Rajasthani exhibition, which is on at Banashankari Mahila Samaja, features a range of handlooms, jewellery, home decor and more. There will also be handicrafts like Madhubani and Pattachitra paintings, dhurries and marble crafts.

On till April 30, 10am to 8.30pm. Call 8951899961/9482959786.

***

Adventure on a plate

Cantan, Chinese Bar House, part of The Olive Group, presents an exclusive summer menu. From mango passion cocktail, zingy watermelon ginger gin and tonic to cheese and truffle, pokchoy wrapped lamb, you will be spoilt for choice.

For lunch and dinner at Cantan, Lavelle Road.

