Weekend events in Bengaluru

March 30, 2023

Music for the soul

Saxophonist Tayla Moss will perform in the city this weekend. The evening will commence with an opening act by DJ Rakesh, who will present an eclectic mix of tracks. The event will be hosted by Rafiushan Pasha.

On April 2 at Shiro, UB City, 12pm. Call 41738864.

***

DJ acts

DJ Loy will perform in the city this weekend. He will present electronic dance music with a touch of house and commercial music. Get your dose of Bollyood music with DJ Esha. Tickets on BookMyShow and Insider.

On March 31 and April 1, 8pm onwards at Indulge by House of Commons, JP Nagar.

***

Watch a film

Atta Galatta presents the Underground Film Club, which will screen a film by Falah Faisal. The film that will be screened is Under The Silver Lake (2018), which is about Sam — a disenchanted 33-year-old and a mysterious woman, Sarah. It is open to anyone aged 18 years and above.

On March 31, 7pm at Atta Galatta.

Get booked!

Bhumika Anand will be launching the book, BWW Bangalore Anthology, written by Yogesh Kannan Mariappan, Ashish A, Sushma Madappa and Avishek Chakrobarty. It has been published by Atta Galatta. The event is part of BWW’s (Bangalore Writers’ Workshop) 10th year anniversary celebrations.

On April 1, 5pm at Atta Galatta, Ist Stage Indiranagar. Call 9632510126.

***

Ramayana through dance

Bharatanatyam dancer Raksha Karthik from the Natanam School of Dance will present Thyagaraaja Ramayana, as part of their Ramanavami celebrations.

On April 2 at Nayana Auditorium-Kannada Bhavana, 6pm.

***

Turning two

ARAKU Café, Indiranagar, turns two. To celebrate, they have launched a chef’s special menu with “experimental flavours” such as chicken and cream with repurposed croissant spice crumble and mustard oil and chocolate cake to name a few.

Contact 7993989888.

***

Mango mania

Mango season is here and this is your chance to give the mango beer a shot — called Special Mango Cider. It is priced at ₹279 per glass.

At Ironhill Bengaluru, Marathahalli, till April 15. Dial 91 9606044623 to book your beer.

***

Groovy tunes

Enjoy an evening of music with Honey Singh as part of his Honey 3.0 India Tour, which kickstarted on March 18. Tickets on BookMyShow.

On April 1 at Phoenix Marketcity, 6pm.

