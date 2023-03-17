Weekend events in Bengaluru

March 17, 2023 07:07 am | Updated 07:07 am IST

Designs galore

If you are shopping for wedding ensembles, ethnic designs, every day fashion apparels, accessories, jewellery and more, then Hi Life exhibition should be your destination.

On at Lalit Ashok, from March 17 to 19, 10am to 8pm.

***

Watch a film

Vikalp Bengaluru, in collaboration with Bangalore International Centre, presents a screening of the film — A Night of Knowing Nothing . This will be followed by a discussion with the director Payal Kapadia and cinematographer-editor Ranabir Das with Sunanda Bhat.

On March 21, 6.30pm. For details and registrations visit https://vikalpbengaluru.weebly.com

***

Ugadi feast

Chef Mandaar Sukhtankar, chef Dinesh Poojary and team have curated a traditional Ugadi spread. With bevu-bella, there will be mango pickle, ginger-jaggery chutney, panaka (a jaggery cooler), kosambri, alsande kalu vade, mango rice, sambhar, obattu saaru with obattu to name a few.

The Ugadi thali, priced at ₹1,500, is available at Oota, at Windmills, on March 22. Call 8880233322 for reservations.

***

Art on a tray

Called ‘Folk Art On A Tray’, this workshop by Raju Dyapur will teach you to paint flowers on a tray, using oil paints and acrylics. This folk art comprises painting on metal trays coated with few layers of priming and oil varnish, usually black.

Material will be provided for. Fee is ₹1,500. It is open to anyone aged 13 years and above. Tickets/registration on Insider.in

On March 19, 10.30pm at Atta Galatta, Indiranagar.

What’s In A Name? is a stand up comedy act by Arun Sriram. It is open for those aged 18 years and above. Tickets, priced ₹399, are available on BookMyShow and Insider

On March 18, 7.15pm at Atta Galatta.

A puppet story telling event, called Snip, Snap, Snout, This Tale’s Told Out! will be staged by Rathy S. It is open to children aged five years and above and families. Tickets, ₹300, available on https://iratzzz.myinstamojo.com/

On March 18, 11.30am at Atta Galatta.

Karadi Tales, in association with Atta Galatta, is hosting a book launch — My Grandmother Can’t Cook — featuring author Indu Balachandran and Priya Kuriyan, an illustrator and comic book artist.

On March 17, 6pm. at Atta Galatta. Open to anyone aged five years and above.

***

Crafts from Rajasthan

A handloom exhibition-cum-sale, featuring crafts from Rajasthan is on. On display are a range of handlooms, jewellery, Sharanpur wood carvings, marble, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh bed rugs, Kalamkari saris, mojaris/jutis, Odisha pattachitra painting and Madhubani paintings to name a few.

Organised by Maaruthi Enterprises, the exhibition will be on till April 2 at Soudamini Kalyana Mantapa, JP Nagar 8th Phase. Call 89518 99961, 9482959786.

***

A brush, some paint and a few strokes

Art Commune Bengaluru and Bangalore Creative Circus will conduct a painting workshop, which will be led by Chaithanya Srinivas. A strong belief in recycling and reuse of materials will see the use of steel glasses to wash brushes instead of paper cups, cotton cloth instead of paper tissues and cotton aprons instead of plastic aprons will be used. Fee is ₹2000.

On March 19, 11.30am onwards at Bangalore Creative Circus, Yeshwanthpur. Call 6364010261 or visit https://linktr.ee/blrcreativecircus to register.

***

Celebrating Kannada poerty

As part of Ugadi celebrations, Ranga Shankara, presents Rangayugadi with Padyakaala (Poetry Time). This year’s Padyakala is in the memory of poet, storyteller, critic and translator KV Thirumalesh and novelist Sara Abubakar.

On March 19, 11am, 3.30pm and 7.30pm at Ranga Shankara.

***

Band-width

Indiranagar SOCIAL joins hands with the band — The Pariah Kite — for an evening of music. The band will present from their range of EP, ZARD, along with a selection of their unreleased originals and cover songs. Ticekts and cover charges on Insider.

On March 18, 7pm, Indiranagar Social.

***

A German thriller

Watch the film, M, a suspense thriller directed by Fritz Lang as part of Max Mueller Bhavan’s film series called German Cinema in Focus, curated by Shivani. The film will be screened on March 17, 5.30pm. Entry is free.

At Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan.

***

DJ night

Indulge presents Viva La Diva Ft. DJ Sunny. He is known for a fun mix of music and glamour. The evening also offers ladies complimentary cocktails till 10pm.

On March 17, 8pm onwards at Indule By House of Commons, JP Nagar.

Bombay Talkies Ft. Dj Hussain will perform at Indulge By House Of Commons.

On March 18, 8pm.

***

Goose Karnival

Gawky Goose presents Goose Karnival — a day of activities and bazaar food stalls, curated cocktails, Karnival pop-ups, crafts and games. The event will also feature live bands like Akki Roti along with DJs like Martin Dsouza, Varun and Karthik.

On March 19, 12 noon onwards. Tickets on BookMyShow.

***

Dance, music and more

Attend a session on Stories of Mahabharata — an endeavour by Aparna Jaishankar to recreate an interest in this epic.

On March 18, 5pm at Lahe Lahe, Koramnagala.

The Girl Squad (Theatre celebrating Women), presented by Tortilla House, is a one-minute theatre show, featuring 32 women and 48 little stories.

On March 18, 7.30pm at Lahe Lahe.

Dance away at this Bhangra with Charan which is also aimed at helping you burn calories.

On March 19, 12pm at Lahe Lahe.

There will be salsa and bachata dance classes, conducted by the Motley Dance Company.

March 19, 2.30pm and 4pm, respectively.

Towards Safer Spaces (Playback theatre Show) will feature stories layered through the prism of gender, disability, privilege, politics, religion, family, relationships and more. Watch your real-life stories and moments brought to life by actors, on-the spot.

Tickets for these can be booked at Townscript or by calling Lahe Lahe on 9886294444.

***

Party in the house

Sly Granny’s House party series this weekend presents Unnayanaa, aka Prashanth Pallemoni — DJ and producer, who leans towards Afro beats, Brazilian beats and jazz.

On March 18, 8pm onwards. Entry is free.