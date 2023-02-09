Weekend events in Bengaluru

February 09, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST

An ode to the arts and crafts

A three-day cultural festival, titled Soma, Festival for the Arts, will be held in Bengaluru. Organised by Shankara Foundation, it will feature six productions in theatre, dance and music, with a display of handicrafts with over a 100 stalls, including traditional cuisine. Workshops, seminars, demonstrations with performances by Rukmini Vijayakumar, Vasu Dixit, Manasi Prasad, and Suma Sudhindra to name a few, are some of the highlights of the festival.

From February 10 to 12, 10 am onwards at Shankara Foudation, Kanakpura Road. Tickets on BookMyShow

***

Ragas for the day

Called Morning Ragas, this concert promises to be a blend of santoor and flute and will feature Satish Vyas and Pravin Godkhindi. The duo will be accompanied by Aditya Kalyanpur on the tabla.

On February 12, 10am, at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleshwaram. Tickets on BookMyShow

***

A talk and a book

Spend an evening with Nilanjana Roy and Prem Panicker. The duo will be in conversation to discuss Nilanjana’s latest book Black River’.

The talk will be on February 11, 4.30pm at Champaca Bookstore. Entry is free.

***

Abstract expressions

Sundaresan Jagannivasan will showcase his art work in a solo show. He describes his work as bold, out-of-the-box expressions depicted in an abstract manner on canvas.

The venue will be Gallery 3, Chitrakala Parishath, February 13 to 19, 11am to 7pm.

***

Short stories and poetry

Atta Galatta presents its monthly AG Book Club this week with Rohini Malur. The focus will be on short stories and participants can bring their favourite short stories to share.

On February 11, 3pm.

Be a part of the Anjuman Hindi and Urdu poetry open mic night. The event is free and open to all. You can be a listener or read out out your work.

On February 12, 5pm at Atta Galatta, Indiranagar.

***

A dance collective

MINE Collective from Italy (featuring Roberta Racis and Fabio Novembrini) and four Indian artistes come together to present Corpi Elettrici . The dance is a part of Attakkalari Centre for Movement Arts’ Body Matters: Move to Transform, which is a month-long Arts in Education Festival, supported by the Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka.

At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur, February 10, 7.30pm. Tickets, ₹200, on https://imojo.in/minecollective

***

Party at sundowner

Sarjapur Social will host In Da ‘Fro — an afro sundowner party, organised in collaboration with Afrontal Dance Crew.

On February 12, At Sarjapur Social, 4pm onwards. Tickets and details on Insider.in

***

Ladies’ night out

DJ Sukant will perform at the Flirty Fridays Ladies Night at Indulge by House of Commons, JP Nagar. Complimentary cocktails and shooters will be offered to the women in the house between 8.30pm and 10pm. Entry free for women and couples.

On February 10, 8pm.

***

Musical bytes

Foxtrot Marathahalli presents ‘The Foxy Friday’ with the band Mausam. Founded in 2018 by composer and lead guitarist, Vijay Karkala, the band also features Kushal Charigan (percussionist), Avinash Joshi and Sourabh Halladmath (vocalists).

On February 10, 8pm. Entry is free.

***

Carnatic concert

Ahum trust presents a carnatic vocal concert by Venkateshwaran Kuppuswamy. Trained from Padma Natesan, the singer is a diploma holder in Carnatic music and a B-High graded artiste in All India Radio, New Delhi.

On February 11, 6.30pm at Swastika School of Dance and Music, GKVK Layout Jakkur. Tickets are priced at ₹ 300.

***

An all-night music festival

The 38th Gayanacharya Gururao Deshpande and Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimseen Joshi Rahshtreeya Sangeet Mahotsav, an all-night festival, will be held in Bengaluru. Ashwini Bhide Deshpande, Vinayak Torvi, Manali Bose, Yashwant Vaishnav, Shadaj Godkhindi and Siddhartha Belmannu will be the participating artistes.

On February 11, at Ravindra Kalakshetra, JC Road.

