Weekend events in Bengaluru

An evening with Odissi

Odissi dancer, Madhulita Mohapatra, will perform in Bengaluru. The dance is part of the Adhiyatt Performing Arts Festival, organised by Riddham Kathak School. Madhulita is known for her artistry and abhinaya and is also the recipient of Sangeet Natak Akademi’s Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event is open to all and is scheduled for November 12, 5 pm, at Seva Sadan, Malleswaram.

***

Food and FIFA

Sports fans can now watch T20 and FIFA matches at the Gold Rush Brews in KR Puram. The place offers an open outdoor space and a huge screen with live sports screening. Besides this, there will also be a range of brewed drinks to go with a wide variety of snacks you can treat yourself to.

ADVERTISEMENT

Call 9845920832 to reserve your table.

***

Binge on pudding

Magnolia Bakery has come up with the Billionaire Banana Pudding as its special for the month of November. Made from layers of vanilla pudding, vanilla wafers, bananas, double fudge brownie bits and caramel it will be available till November 27 at MagnoliaBakery, RMZ Ecoworld, Sarjapur.

***

Rock and remix with DJ Suketu

Indulge by House of Commons presents DJ Suketu on November 12, 8 pm. Suketu is a Mumbai-based DJ, known for churning out some of the most successful and loved remixes of all time and also has released an album — 440 Volts. The single ‘Pyaar Zindagi Hai’, ‘Bin Tere Sanam’ are some of his popular party compilations.

He will be DJing at Indulge by House of Commons, JP Nagar. Dial 7899529516 for details.

***

Friday unwind

Foxtrot Marathahalli presents The Foxy Friday, which will feature the band, The Purpose. Scheduled for November 11, 8 pm, the event will feature Adityaveer Singh (guitars and vocals), Girish Gowardhan (drums and percussion), Sanjay RS (keyboard) and Akash (basss guitar).

Foxtrot will present DJ Shane on November 12, 8 pm. as part of its Saturday Pill series. Shane Pereira describes himself as “a born music addict” and looks to constantly create new-age fusion music. A self-trained DJ, he has shared the stage with artistes such as Robin Schulz, Troybol, Jasmeet, Vipul Khurana, Hussain, Valentino Khan, DJ Ivan, Rohit Barker, Nikhil Chinapa, Teri Meko and Olly Esse to name a few.

Entry is free. Dial 9108136001/2 for details.

***

Being a man, male and masculine

Goethe-Institut (Max Mueller Bhavan), Indiranagar, has an ongoing South Asian regional project called “M3: Man, Male, Masculine”. It is based on the theme of masculinities, and artistes from Bengaluru theatre — Nisha Abdulla and Sri Vamsi Matta — have come up with the theme called “Seeing You! Seeing Me!” It will be an interactive workshop for parents and children to explore and discuss current visions of masculinity using body, object and play.

The workshop, held on November 12 between 12 (between 10 am and 1 pm) and on November 13 (from 10 am to 4 pm) is open to parnets and children (aged between 11 and 15 years).

It is a free workshop, but registration is madatory.

***

Children’s special

Chowman has come up with a special children’s menu for Children’s Day. The dishes are created with the names of popular characters from toon shows and animation films such asvNemo’s special crunchy fish, Doraemon’s beloved red chicken, Donald Duck’s easy fried rice, Chunky Monkey’s fruit bowl to name a few.

These will be available at all dine-in outlets of Chowman and on Chowman App, Swiggy and Zomato between November 13 and 15. The helpline is 18008902150.

***

Get inked

This festival season, INKSOUL presents 150 tattoo artistes and will also feature 10 plus live music acts headed by EDM legend Edward Maya, of the global hit — Stereo Love. The other added addition is that the Bangalore-based Afro-pop sensation Zhané will also be performing at the event.

The festival will be held between November 11 and 13 at Manpho Convention Centre. Tickets on BookMyShow