Bengaluru’s V-Day offers

February 13, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST

Chef Mandaar Sukhtankar and team have curated a limited edition of a special menu for Valentine’s Day. Zucchini and za’atar Soup, kebabs with broccoli, quinoa, pastas and desserts to name a few will be served.

The menu is on at Windmills, Whitefield. Call 8880233322 for reservation.

***

Araku Coffee has come up with a range of coffee and wines as part of its Valentine’s Day celebrations. You can treat yourself to ‘natural pours’ (red, white and rosé) with a three-course ‘Prix Fixe’ meal, curated by Rahul Sharma, the head chef.

On February 15, 5pm to 10pm at ARAKU Coffee, Apéro at Araku Coffee, Indirangar . Call 7993989888.

***

This one is called ‘The Perfect Pair’, organised in association with Chefs-à-porter and presented by 10 Speakeasy for Valentine’s Day. The menu will be a curated seven-course meal, with dishes including Korean bun canapés, sesame and oorugai dressing tteokbokki and raw Mango kimchi rasam. These can be paired with Sonarys Wines.

On February 14, 7pm onwards at 10 Speakeasy, Wood Street, Ashok Nagar.

***

This Valentine’s Day, Maverick & Farmer is launching a limited edition of a coffee menu — an ode To strawberry. It is a concoction of cold brew and chocolate coffee with a strawberry finish, topped with vanilla ice cream and strawberries.

“Little Bursts Of Love” is a cold brew and vanilla reduction, ‘spherified’ and paired with the barista’s special creamer and “A Bouquet Of Roses” is a hot brew combining espresso, rose, nutmeg and is topped off with almond brittle.

It will be available till February 20 at Maverick and Farmer, Ulsoor, from 8.30am to 10pm.

***

Ironhill Bengaluru offers you cocktails, pizzas and desserts as part of Valentine’s day celebrations. The menu will be on till the end of February.

At Ironhill Bengaluru, Marathahalli. Call 91 9606044623 / 24 for details.

***

Dig into this exotic meal that serves you plant-based food and vegan delicacies. From edible flowers and greens, soups, hummus, grilled vegetables and pancakes, the menu spoils you for choice.

At Justbe Resto Café, February 14, 6pm onwards. Connect on whats app: 8884163061

***

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at SOCIAL with a ‘Stop Light’ themed party. This will serve you three drinks — Green Light for Singles, Red Light for Committed Folks and the SOCIAL Light is ‘Ask Me’ for people who are ready to mingle.

On February 14, 9am to 12.30pm at all SOCIAL outlets.