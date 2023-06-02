Things to do in Bengaluru

June 02, 2023 07:40 am | Updated 07:40 am IST

The write way

Attend a workshop on ‘How To Write A Story’ by Reshmi Sujesh. It is open to chidren aged between nine and 14. Entry is free.

On June 3, 3pm at Atta Galatta.

Anveshanam will conduct a workshop on Master The Art of Parenting. You will learn to leverage your strengths, overcome challenges and resolve triggers. Fee is ₹1499 on https://www.townscript.com/e/anveshanam-parenting-workshop-131340.

On June 3 at 11am.

Events at Lahe lahe

The life and works of Purandara Dasa — an evening of his life and songs will be presented through narration in Hindi/English by Ekta Singh with songs in Carnatic vocal by Harshitha and Hindustani by Bali.

On June 3, 7.30pm.

Bangalore Chess Club, an open chess community, invites you to play a game of chess, banter and fun. You need to take your chess boards along.

On June 4, 10am.

Be a part of the Harry Potter discussion, based on the seven main books. This is open to children aged 12 and and above and will be facilitated by Sonali Bhatia.

On June 4, 11am.

The ‘Shakti Cirque Gathering’ is a three-hour workshop designed for women to empower themselves by transcending pain and suffering, and discovering their inner strength and courage. The program includes listening circles, dynamic meditation, and movement practices for complete and lasting healing. Tickets on Townscript.

On June 4, 3pm.

Be desi, buy desi

A 10-day Indian Haat Festival will be on at ChitraKala Parishath. There on display will be artefacts, toys, designer clothes, household items, handloom products, handcrafted jewellery and more. Entry is free. On from June 2 to 11 from 11am to 7pm.

Travel truths

The documentary film Building Bridges will be screened by Rahul Chandawarkar. This travel documentary encapsulates the experiences of a Pune-based Urdu theatre troupe’s journey in Lahore.

The film will be screened on June 3 at Atta Galatta at 6pm. Call 9632510126 for details.

Celebration menu

To celebrate its 12th anniversary, Cafe Delhi Heights is setting out a special menu. From galouti kabab, country style crunchy, cottage chilli cheese and Mumbaiya wada pav to juicy Lucy burgers, the cafe claims to serve it all.

The menu will available from June 1 to 15.

