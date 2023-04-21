Things to do in Bengaluru

April 21, 2023 10:53 am | Updated 10:53 am IST

A musical tour

Swiggy SteppinOut and Farhan Akhtar team up for an India tour. Farhan will present songs from his latest album, Echoes. This is the Hindi film actor/director/singer’s first India tour, as part of which, he will perform in Bengaluru.

On April 23 at Hangover XL. Tickets and details on BookMyShow.

All on a platter

Chowman has curated a special Thai menu to celebrate Songkran, the Thai New Year. The menu offers you authentic Thai delicacies including steamed rice and green or red curry with chicken, fish, shrimp, or pork and more.

On till April 23 at Chowman and on Swiggy and Zomato apps. Call 1800 890 2150

All on board

This one if for the board game fanatics. There will be a board game tournament at Ovensay, Richmond Town. log on to https://ovensay.myinstamojo.com/product/3778737/ovensay-board-game-tournament to book your place.

On April 22, 1pm.

The buzz at Atta Galatta

Atta Galatta presents Panchatantra for Adults — a storytelling performance by Vikram Sridhar and Priya Muthukumar.

On April 21, 7pm and 4pm, respectively.

Attend a poetry reading session at Atta Galatta. Called For Better Or Verse, it will feature readings by Ramendra Kumar, Dr Koshy AV and NE Samuel (Ethiopia) from their latest books and will be anchored by Devika Varma

On April 22, 11.30am.

Atta Galatta presents Tulika Day — storytime for children and adults by Tulika Publishers. there will also be activities like book readings and interactions with Tulika authors and illustrators. Entry is free but restistration is mandatory (the link: https://forms.gle/4huTjdCAwe31Bt3o8).

On April 21, 2pm onwards.

Atta Galatta presents Me and my Trash — a dance performance by Yati Gati. A performance by Preethi Bharadwaj, the dance weaves movement, story-telling, spoken word, poetry and object theatre. Tickets on BookMyShow.

On April 22, 7.30pm

There will be gond painting workshop by Trishna Patnaik. it is open to teens and adults. Tickets are priced at ₹2000. Call 9867982075 to register.

On April 23 at 4pm.

Music and a tribute

Bangalore-based band — Crystal Codes — will perform at Hard Rock Cafe. Their music will pay a tribute to Eric Clapton and The Beatles. Tickets are priced at ₹1000.

On April 22, 9pm. Call 61224722.

A documentary and a book

There will be a screening of the film Connected Histories: Sindhi Colony and the Partition of India. Organised by Champaca in association with ReReeti Foundation, the film showcases stories and memories of the Sindhi community that migrated to Bengaluru during the Partition.

On April 22 at Champaca, at 6.30pm.

There will be an interactive online session, facilitated by Bhanu Galot that will look at the history of Partition and women’s experiences through poetry and memory.

On April 23, 11.30am. For details log on to hello@champaca.in

The book Water in a Broken Pot, a memoir by Yogesh Maitreya, founder of Panther’s Paw Publication will be launched. The author will be in conversation with Vivek Menezes.

On April 22, 5pm at Champaca.

Artistic endeavours

Max Mueller Bhavan and The ISRO host Legion Seven from Germany, who will perform live in the city. Called Safe Passage in the City. The evening will also feature TITO+, tidal.wav and revant. The concert is open to all.

On April 21, 7pm at Holystoked Cave Skatepark.

Celebratory menu

Sly Granny celebrates its birthday. The birthday menu features 12 dishes and seven cocktails, including dishes like chicken liver pate, homemade barbeque rub and more.

The special menu will be on till April 24 from noon to 11.30pm. Call 9555805296.

On stage

Dramarsis will stage its play — Endings. Written by Navoneil Bhattacharyya, the play is directed by Shekhar Sanyal.

On April 22 at Vyoma and April 30 at Jagriti. Tickets and details on BookMyShow.

Events at Social

Koramangala SOCIAL will host Sip & Paint, in collaboration with Susan Halfhide. The art supplies will be provided and a cover charge is included for the drinks. Tickets on Insider.

On April 22, 1pm onwards.

Festive feast

This Eid menu offers you traditional dishes such as dates milk shake, galouti kebab, chicken korma, fish kofta curry, sheermal and jarda pulao. Prices start at ₹205 onwards and will be available from noon to midnight.

On at Cafe Delhi Heights outlets till April 23.

Music makers

Unwind this weekend with the Tapi Project, who are into world/progressive music. The band features Swati Minaxi (vocals/trumpet), Yogendra Saniyawala (guitar/lyrics), Gaurav Kapadia (drums/percussions), Biju Nambiar (keyboard/bass).

At Windmills on April 21 and 22, 9.30pm. Tickets at https://windmills-india.com/#music

A stitch this time

There will be a beginner embroidery classes that offers you a flexible schedule. You can choose Wednesdays, Saturdays or both. There will be classes in the mornings and afternoons. And you get to choose four sessions that suit you. Fee is ₹4500, inclusive of all material.

WhatsApp +91 9880714405 to register.

Humans and wellbeing

The Indian Institute for Human Settlements (IIHS) and the sex worker community in Bengaluru present a collaborative exhibition that shines a light on an often-overlooked aspect of mental wellbeing. The Mental Health at the Margins exhibition is curated by IIHS members Dr Neethi P (social scientist), Yashodara Udupa (filmmaker), Sofia Juliet Rajan (journalist and editor), and members of the sex worker community in Bengaluru, with support from Sangama, an NGO working for the rights of sex workers and sexual minorities.

The exhibition explores everyday mental wellbeing through the lens of sex work and identity.

The exhibition, from April 22 to 28, will be on at IIHS. Call 67606666.