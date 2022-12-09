The weekend scene in Bengaluru

December 09, 2022 01:05 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST

Music and DJs

Foxtrot Marathahalli’s The Foxy Friday will feature singer-songwriter Kamei known for genres like pop, blues, country and jazz.

She will perform on December 9, 8pm onwards. Entry is free. Call 9108136001/2.

The Saturday Pill at Foxtrot Marathahalli presents DJ Roan known for his signature house music sets. He has shared the stage with A KYTRIXX in Freedom Blast 2017 (Goa ), played with Skip at Mariott besides performing in clubs across the country.

The event will be on December 10, 8pm. Entry is free.

Indulge by House of commons, JP Nagar, presents DJ Raghu Achar, who has worked as a resident DJ with the Leela Palace, Taj, The Park to name a few.

DJ Raghu Achar will perform on December 9, 8pm. Dial 7899529516 for details.

Tap you feet to the beats of DJ Rhea. There will be free shooters for ladies between 8.30pm and 10pm. Cover charge is ₹1000.

Rhea will go live on December 10, 8pm. Call 7899529516.

Head towards Gawky Goose for a ‘Goose Bar Night’ with DJ Shine HVK. He is a self-motivated individual who honed his skills in progressive house, tech-house, techno, trance, hip-hop to name a few.

The venue is Gawky Goose, Murgesh Pallya, December 9, 8pm. Call 91 99017 87273.

***

Handloom expo

A grand Rajasthani exibition of handlooms, jewellery, saris, dress material and more is on. Organised by Maaruthi Enterprises, you will find rural artisans with their works ranging from Rajasthan handicraft and handlooms, Sharanpur wood carvings, Lucknow seikan carvings to name a few.

The expo continues till December 18 at The Canara Union, Malleswaram, from 10am to 8.30pm. Call 89518 99961, 9482959786.

***

New menu

Hard Rock Cafe, Whitefield, has launched a new menu with dishes such as Cuban sliders, char-grilled quesadilla, mezze platter, Asian noodle bowl along with some traditional Indian dishes.

The menu will be available daily between 12pm and 12am.

***

Revel with food and music

If your idea tio unwind this weekend is to indulge in food and freshly-brewed drinks, then Gold Rush Brews, KR Puram, should be your destination. In the electric atmosphere of the micro brewery they will be hosting the Full Moon Party., which will also feature live performances.

On December 10. Call 9845919032/ 9845920832 to reserve your place.

***

Creative canvas

This art show called Colours of Deccan features the works of 22 artists from Maharashtra and is organised by the Art Pune Foundation. Aditya Shirke, Amol Pawar, Anwar Husain, Buwa Shete, Chandramohan Kulkarni, D.S. Rane are some of the participating artists.

The works will be on display till December 13 at Chitrakala Parishath.

***

Classical fare

Bhoomija Trust presents Aaroha, a musical that brings together Mysore Manjunath (violin), Srinivasa Prabhu (theatre and film actor). It will be staged on December 9, 7.30pm at Ranga Shankara. Directed by S Surendranath, it will feature a 20-member orchestra too.

It will be staged on December 9, 7.30pm and tickets on BookMyShow.

***

Its mystical

Called TCS Ruhaniyat it is a festival of mystic music, which will feature some rare gems of living traditions from across India that have been orally passed down from generation to generation.

The fest will be held on December 10, 6.30pm onwards at Jayamahal Palace. Tickets on BookMyShow.

***

Christmas treats

Magnolia Bakery India has created a range of festive baked goods. You can pre-order and customise them too. Choose from the classic plum cake, plum cake loaf, mini double crust apple pie, mini pear cranberry crumble pie and more.

Said to be handmade all are the varieties are available at Magnolia outlets across the city.

