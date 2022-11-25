The weekend cultural scene in Bengaluru

November 25, 2022 11:17 am | Updated 11:17 am IST

Tunes of Rahman

Saturday night will come alive with popular songs of composer AR Rahman, which will be presented by the band, 3 Shorts Bourbon, as a tribute to the music maestro. The band will present songs including ‘Dil Se’, ‘Roja’ ‘Chhaiya Chhaiya’, ‘Humma Humma’ and ‘Mustafa’.

They will perform on November 26 Hard Rock Cafe, Whitefield, 8pm onwards. Tickets, priced at ₹750 plus tax, are available on BookMyShow and Insider.

ADVERTISEMENT

***

Asian street food

Dig into the street food from South East Asia, paired with craft beer and cocktails. The menu includes dishes such as rojak salad, satoo kambling soup, Vietnamese rolls, steamed shrimp dumplings and stir-fried Mongolian lamb.

The menu will be on till November 27 at Fox in the Field, Whitefield, 6pm onwards.

***

Canvas talk

A unique art show, featuring the new jewellery collection by AS Motiwala Faith is on in the city.

The exhibition is on at Sublime Galleria, Vittal Mallya Road, between 11am and 8pm till November 27.

***

Sweat it out

Sweat Fest, an event by Sisters In Sweat, is a community exclusively for women, by women, which focuses on sport and wellness. There will be a wellness meet,presented by athleisure brand CAVA, aimed at making wellness and sport fun and accessible by featuring yoga, piloxing and dance.

It will be held on November 27 at Smartworks Sargod, Ashok Nagar, from 7.30am to 12 noon. Mail saachi@sistersinsweat.in for details and tickets are priced at ₹700.

***

A culinary trip

Lanes of Asia will help you explore Asian cuisine. A menu featuring street food as well a luxurious dining experience, have been together by chef Priyank Singh Chouhan, and will features dishes from China, Japan, Myanmar, Vietnamese, Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong and Korea.

The menu is on at Shiro, UB City, from 12pm to 3pm.

***

Painting workshop

A one-day watercolor painting camp will be held in the city. Water color artist Sunil Linus De will lead the camp. Organised by Wet Palette Artists Association, the workshop will be held at Cubbon Park, behind City Central Library on November 30, 10am to 4pm . Call 9846437888.

***

FIFA special

Hard Rock Cafe and Lionel Messi team up to present the The Messi Burger Champion’s Edition.

It is available at Hard Rock Cafe, St Marks Road and Whitefield. Call 4124 2222

Maverick & Farmer Launches a new FIFA World Cup 2022 coffee menu. Seven coffees, inspired from countries partaking in the football World Cup will be served while you watch the match in a giant screen.

Maverick & Farmer, South United FC Ground, Ulsoor from 9am to 12pm.

Sriracha sets the stage for the Football World Cup 2022 with a series of Steamed Bao Buns curated for all football fans. Conceptualized by chef Vikas Seth, the baos come in vegetarian and non-vegetarian options.

At Sriracha, UB City and Indiranagar, till December 18 from 11.30am to 10.30pm.

Dig into this Big Mexican Style Sandwich-Torta as a football special.

At Sanchez till December 18, between 11.30am and 10.30pm.

Cheer for your team, loaded with food and drinks.

At Terrace by house of commons, JP Nagar.

***

Peanut Butter and jelly special

This peanut butter and jelly dessert is made with a peanut butter sponge cake, topped with peanut butter buttercream and spread with layers of sticky grapefruit jelly.

At all Magnolia Bakery outlets till November 27.

***

A pet menu

This one is for pet parents and their furry babies. A special pet menu has been introduced, offering pets dishes that come with meat, chicken, boiled eggs, quinnoa and vegetables among others. There will also be ice creams as desserts.

At Gold Rush Brews, KR Puram, Old Madras Road.

***

Play on the Holocaust

Wiesenthal, written by Tom Dugan, is a story about a Holocaust survivor, who recounts his arduous journey as a prisoner of WW2. Directed by Denver Anthony Nicholas, this monologue unravels stories of the dark days of WW2.

The play will be staged on November 26, at 3.30pm and 7.30pm at Ranga Shankara. Tickets on BookMyShow

***

Gypsy Jazz

Enjoy an evening of gypsy jazz, featuring Diknu Schneeberger and Julian Wohlmuth on guitar and Martin Heinzle on bass. Diknu Schneeberger caused a sensation with his debut album Rubina and was also nominated for the German record critics award.

The band will perform on November 25 and 26 atWindmills Craftworks, Whitefield. Call 88802 33322 for details and visit https://windmills-india.com/#music to book your tickets.

***

Expressions through art

Lahe Lahe comes alive with its monthly activities called Expressions.

Child’s Play, a healing journey through the sonic womb using blend of expressive arts therapy and sound healing with facilitators Anjali Hiergange, Shilpa Ivaturi and Saraya Acharya.

On November 26, 11am.

Pottery Workshop for children, which helps them understand the feel of natural clay, hand-building techniques like pinching, coiling and slab making.

On November 26, 11am.

Besides this, events including Something Sufi, a tribute to Sahir Ludhianvi, and a game of chess are also lined up for November 26.

***

Live music

Foxtrot Marathahalli presents The Foxy Friday, which will feature Sonalina, known for genres like Jazz, country and blues. On November 25 at 8pm at Foxtrot, Marathahalli. Entry is free.

***

Open Mic night

Kommune is India’s platform for artistes to showcase their talents. Kommune has conducted over five bootcamps and pitch fests on podcasting till date. Now Kommune collaborates with Sarjapur SOCIAL, where you can treat yourself to some food and drinks and also get creatively charged with this open mic night.

At Sarjapur SOCIAL Marathahalli Raod, on November 26, 4pm. Entry fee is ₹399 and available on Insider.

***

Sip and paint

There will be a Sip and Paint event, organised in collaboration with Chill Sesh. You will learn to create an artistic masterpiece and at making cocktails from an expert mixologist!

On November 27 between 3pm and 6pm at Smoke House Deli, Nexus Shantiniketan, Whitefield. Tickets, ₹2000, available on Insider.in

***

Presenting DJ Paroma

DJ Paroma will perform in Bengaluru At Indulge by House of Commons, JP Nagar on November 26, 8pm.

The rock band Daakiya will also perform at House of Commons. The band was formed during the pandemic as a collaboration from different members from across genres. They will perform on November 25 at 8pm. Entry to both concerts are free. Call 7899529516 for details.

***

A grazing menu

Sly Granny launches a specially curated grazing menu including cheese, finger foods, nut baked camembert made of grissini, crispy baguettes and grilled padron peppers.

Priced from ₹389, the menu will be available at Sly Granny, Indiranagar, 12 noon onwards till December 14.

***

Just hip hop

DJ Kave, known as Indian #1 turntablist and voted as India’s Best Hip Hop DJ by My Fav DJ Awards will perform in the city. Followed by a performance by DJ Clement.

At Gawky Goose, #77, Wind Tunnel Rd, Muniyappa Layout, Murgesh Pallya, on November 25, 8pm. Call 99017 87273.

***

A fest for the winter

Bangalore International Airport Limited, BIAL presents Winter Festivities, which will feature Fabian and Astra. The band is led by Fabian who has been in the music industry for over 12 years and their style is a mix of rock, blues, and jazz.

On November 26, 7pm onwards at the The Quad by BLR, Opposite Arrivals at BLR Airport.

ADVERTISEMENT