The weekend art scene in Bengaluru

Digital illustrations

Maruti Suzuki Arena Bengaluru Comic Con, powered by Meta, presents Digital Art 101 — a workshop with Derek Domnic D’souza. Organised in association with Vapour, Bengaluru will focus on how Derek takes his concepts to the digital medium as a digital illustrator. The workshop is open to people of all age groups and will be held on November 6, 5pm onwards. The venue will be Vapour Indiranagar, 100ft Road.

Entry is free.

***

Bengali cuisine

Dig into Bengali cuisine at Suzy Q, Queens Road. From Bengali rolls, kebabs, grills, mains to desserts, you will be spoilt for choice. Besides this, there is also Bengal tea-infused beverages and cocktails. The menu will be on till December 4,between 12 noon and 12.30am.

Dial 918047250088 to reserve your table.

***

It is a fusion

Indulge by House of Commons presents Zed Axis on November 8 at 8 pm. They are a hard rock band from Mysuru. The evening will feature Nikhil Ponnanna (lead vocals), Vachan Chinnappa (bass), Marcos Rodrigues (drums), Shashank Kandachar (guitars) and Nishitha Kaveramma (guitars).

The venue will be Indulge by House of Commons, 2nd phase JP Nagar. Entry is free.

Indulge by House of Commons will also present DJ Esha on November 5 at 8 pm. Esha is into Edm and Bollywood music. Free entry for ladies and couples.

Log on to Insider.in for details about both the events.

***

Weekend unwind

Phoenix Marketcity Bengaluru presents a performance by Papon on November 5, 6 pm onwards. Papon is a multi-lingual singer and has sung in Assamese, Bengali, Tamil and Marathi. He is also a composer and an instrumentalist and is known for songs such as “Jiyein Kyun” from the movie Dum Maaro Dum, “Yeh Moh Moh ke Dhaage” from Dum Lagake Haisha and “Bulleya” from Sultan.

The venue will be Courtyard on the premises of Phoenix Marketcity. Tickets on Bookmyshow

***

Caffeine treats

Araku Coffee presents the fourth edition of Mash, the Cacao Origins, which will feature chef Rahul Sharma, and his explorations of cacao beyond the chocolate bar and possibilities of produce that grow harmoniously alongside cacao.

Dishes that draw inspiration from the local produce grown around these cacao farms, with organic fresh produce such as tapioca, raw bananas, fresh mace, cocoa vinegar from Chempotty Estate; coconuts, tamarind, fresh vanilla, wild greens from Varanashi Farms will be some of the things to look forward to.

Scheduled for November 5, 7pm onwards, it is priced at ₹3,700 plus taxes per person. For queries and bookings, call 7993989888. Pre bookings also available on AirMenus .

***

Music

Classical musicians and siblings — Ranjani and Gayatri — will perform at the Sangamam Music Festival. Presented by Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiative, the concert is scheduled for November 5 at Jyothi Nivas College Auditorium, Koramangala, at 5pm. The tickets available on Bookmyshow and Insider.in

***

High on design

Hi Life exhibition will be on from November 4 to 6 at Lalit Ashok. The exhibition, open to people between 10am and 8pm, will have a display of haute couture, home décor and luxury products. You will be spoilt for choice from wedding ensembles, designer apparels and jewellery to fashion accessories and more.

***

Eat, drink and paint

Sarjapur SOCIAL will host Sip & Paint. Organised in collaboration with Chill Sesh, the event will be held on November 5 between 12 noon and 3pm.

You will get to eat, drink and paint, besides learning to create artistic paintings from Susan Halfhide and cocktails from a mixologist.

Entry fee is ₹1500 and is available on Insider.in

***

Conversations and environment

Natya & STEM Dance Kampni presents “Kampni Konversation’s Climate Konversation” series featuring convenor, Environmental Information System, CES, IISc - Dr TV Ramachandra. He will present a talk on “Bangalore to Bengaluru: Understanding Environment”.

The talk will be held on November 5, 6 pm at Natya STEM Studio, Malleswaram. Call 23348645 for details.

***

Book fest

Six independent bookstores from Benglauru join hands for their monthly Bangalore Indie Bookstore Fest, which will be held o November 6.

The fest begins with the Select (off Brigade Road) at 12 noon, Book Home (Church Street) at 1pm, Akruti (Rajajinagar) at 4pm, Goobe’s (Church Street) 3pm and Blossoms (Church Street) 7pm. The festival continues at Goobe’s on November 11, 7pm and November 12,10.30 am at Lightroom. Entry to all the venues is free.