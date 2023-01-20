The dance, theatre and food scene in Bengaluru

January 20, 2023 10:47 am | Updated 10:47 am IST

This new menu offers dishes including lime cilantro chicken salad, chipotle mushroom tacos, pink roast chicken, kodi vepudu samosa and crusted fish to name a few.

The menu is served at Ironhill Bengaluru, Marathahalli. Call 9606044623/24 for details.

***

A play on stage

Bangalore Little Theatre (BLT) will stage Kabuliwala Calling. A short story, originally written by Rabindranath Tagore, the play, written by Vijay Padaki is directed by Padaki and Murtuza Khetty.

The venue will be Jagriti theatre, January 21 and 22, 3.30pm and 7.30pm. Donor passes on BookMyShow

***

Dance debut

Divya Vijayalakshmi Dharmarajan will perform her Bharatanatyam Rangapravesh.

At JSS Auditorium, on January 22, 6pm. It is open to all.

***

A party in the house

Its called the ‘House party series’ and is presented at Sly Granny, Indiranagar. This weekend, the series will feature DJ Dwell and DJ Loiterring, who will present Indie Dance/ Breaks/UKG.

On January 21, 8pm onwards. Entry is free.

***

Food and caffeine

Araku Coffee introduces a menu, created by its head chef — Rahul Sharma. Called the Weekend VIce, this menu will include sandwiches with influences of Korean and Neapolitan cuisines. These can be washed down with their signature coffee drinks.

Araku Coffee, Indiranagar, can be contacted on 7993989888.

***

Street food

Mamagoto, the Pan-Asian cafe that celebrates street hawker cuisine and urban art has launched a new menu. From dimsums and savory bao to soft tacos, you will be spoilt for choice.

The entire new menu is available in the option of a dine-in, take away or home delivery.

Contact Mamagoto, HAL 2nd Stage, on 8884498760.

***

The Saturday unwind

Foxtrot Marathahalli presents The Saturday Pill, which will feature DJ T Jorus. He has been a semi-finalist in ‘Golden voice of North East’ representing Shillong and has performed across the country.

On January 21, 8pm. Entry is free. Call 91081 36001 for inquiries.

***

Events at Lahe Lahe

Lahe Lahe, Indiranagar, comes alive with a series of activities that will be held across the month of January. There will be activities like pottery workshop, music jams, shuffle dance, brushworks painting workshop, Reiki and meditation, stories of Mahabharata, sound meditation and more.

Tickets can be booked at Townscript. Call 9886294444 for details

***

Visual art

Church Street SOCIAL will host Fresh Cut — an all-day art fête, in collaboration with Nrtya. It will feature the works of contemporary visual artists and this is the first edition of the event.

On January 22, 2pm onwards. Entry is free. Details on insider.in

***

A bar and theatre

It is called ‘Theatre Bar’ and offers you the perfect brews with snacks and a wide array of dishes and an ambience where you can chill out by listening to music by DJs, movie screenings, stand-up comedy, music bands and more.

Theatre Bar is at Fox in the Field, Whitefield.

***

Create a splash

The Natural Color Festival, is a festival that will use colours made from plant, animal, and mineral sources, said to be non-toxic and biodegradable. It is organised in collaboration with ColorAshram.

At Blr Creative Circus on January 20 and 21 from 10am to 5pm. Entry fee is ₹99. Visit BookMyShow to register.

***

Celebrating movement

The 18th edition of the Drishti National Dance Festival 2023 has been organised by dancer Anuradha Vikranth to celebrate her teacher Padma Subramanyam’s 80th birthday. The theme of the festival is Samarpan and will feature dancers such as Shobana, Priyadarshini Govind, and Anuradha Vikranth to name a few.

At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, January 21, 5.30pm.Call 9844191888/9845555422 for details.