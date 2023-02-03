Presenting Bengaluru’s weekend activities

February 03, 2023 12:12 pm | Updated 12:12 pm IST

Off to the market

The Bangalore Creative Circus Farmers’ Market is back. From fresh produce, preserves, jams, dips, breads, pickles and desserts to traditional games, oils and millets, the market will spoil you for choice. There will also be an art festival at the gallery, pottery workshop and more.

The market, on February 5, 11am to 3pm is at Bangalore Creative Circus, Yeshwantpur Industrial Suburb. Tickets on https://linktr.ee/blrcreativecircus

***

Six-yard splendour

Kankatala, which was started in 1943, has an on-going exhibition and sale of handwoven saris. On display are six-yard saris in styles and fabrics such as Kanjeevaram, Benaras, paithani, organza, patola, jamdani and Kota to name a few. The saris were curated from across 50 weaving clusters of India for this expo.

The venue is the HSR Club on February 3 and 4, from 10am to 7pm.

***

Act it out

Attend a weekend theatre workshop, called Act One, conducted by Team Tahatto. The workshop, say the organisers, is designed around theatre exercises and activities to give people a firsthand experience of life on stage. It is open to anyone aged 15 years and above.

On February 4 and 5 at Lahe Lahe, Indiranagar. Log on to https://rzp.io/i/actone2023 to register.

Tahatto will also stage its play — A Funny Thing Called Life. This 60-minute play is a vignette of everyday situations that we encounter in our lives, brought alive through ordinary characters in strange, uncomfortable situations with a funny twist.

On February 4, at Lahe Lahe, Indiranagar at 7.30pm. Tickets, ₹350, on https://pages.razorpay.com/AFTCL

***

A play in Marathi

Mitramandal Bengaluru, a Marathi socio-cultural association, has organised two shows of the famous Marathi play, Charchoughi. The play will be staged as a part of its annual Sankaranti celebrations.

Written by Prashant Dalvi and directed by Chandrakant Kulkarni, it portrays the story of a mother and her three daughters, exploring their thoughts and relationships.

Rohini Hattangadi, Mukta Barve, Kadambari Kadam, Ninad Limaye, Parth Ketkar, Shreyas Raje, and Parn Pethe feature in the play.

On February 5 at New Horizon Engineering College, Outer Ring Road, Marathahalli at 9.30am and 3pm.

***

At Atta Galatta

Destigmatize offers its first offline peer support meetup, with discussions and interactions. This will be facilitated by its team of a psychologist and student volunteer.

The session will be held on February 5, 11.30am at Atta Galatta. Visit https://forms.gle/16kBc5CTtE7eTsc37 to register.

Indian Improv Tribe presents 3,2,1 Action! — an interactive live comedy show by Indian Improv Tribe. Tickets, ₹300, avialable on BookMyShow .

On February 5, 6pm at Atta Galatta.

The Little Handbook of Cool Technology presents ‘Storytime for Children and Families’. Raam and Shalini, authors of The Little Handbook of Cool Technology will take you on a journey through the enchanted world of technology where computers turn artistes, robots turn drivers and cities become ‘smart’! It is open to families and children aged six years and above.

On February 4, 4pm at Atta Galatta.

Atta Galatta celebrates the first anniversary of Ammi, an anchor for heritage, tradition and nostalgia. Author Prasanna Pandarinathan, a model-turned-photographer, will be in conversation with fashion curator Prasad Bidapa. He is known for his revival projects on the heritage handwoven textiles of India.

On February 4, 6pm. Call Atta Galatta on 9632510126 for details.

***

Anthologies and Bengaluru

BWW Bangalore Anthology launch will be held at the Bangalore Creative Circus, Yeshwanthpur. This session will feature BWWer Tasneem Khan talking to authors Prashila Naik, Rishitha Shetty, Dwijal Mehta, Smitha H S, and Rahul Shingrani. You can buy a signed copy of the book by the authors and meet other participating authors of the anthology. Entry is free.

On February 4, 4pm. You can also share your own story on #MyBWWBangaloreStory.

***

Sundowner at Social

Social Sunday Sundowner will featuure Archie Hamilton (Uk), Suhas Mellow, Synths Back and Cash Micheal at Koramangala SOCIAL. Tickets and details on Insider.in.

The event is on February 5, 4pm onwards.

***

Readathon

BLT presents PlayDay Sunday Readathon to celebrate the completion of reading of 100 plays. It will be a day-long reading of plays, where six plays will be read back-to-back at Alliance Française and one, virtually on in a Zoom meet.

The reading is on February 5, 9am to 7pm. Its open to Adults and children. Contact Alliance Francaise and BLT theatre for details.

