Bengaluru’s New year offerings

December 29, 2022 01:57 pm | Updated 01:57 pm IST

There will be an oriental duck festival, offering delicious duck dishes. From starters and sides served with rice and noodles, the menu will feature dishes such as duck in mushroom soup, braised duck, butter chilli duck meat and egg noodles to name a few.

This menu is on at Chowman till January 1. You can also order online on Swiggy, Zomato and the Chowman app.

Attend a New Year party with cocktails, mocktails and music by DJ Sukant.

The party package is on at Indulge by House of Commons on December 31. Call 7899529516.

Musical interlude

Kamei is a singer-songwriter, who has been performing since 2018 and is known for her rendition of pop, blues, country and jazz. She collaborates with varied bands and plays the ukulele too.

Kamei will perform on December 30, 8pm at Foxtrot, Marathahalli.

Entry is free. Call 9108136001/2.

Adieu to 2022

This 2022 New Year’s Eve party will feature DJ Kevin, unlimited food and drinks. From quail biryani and Korean spiced pork belly and margaritas, to shrimps with chilli basil sauce, Chettinadu pulao and a range of artisanal pizzas, indulge your taste buds and treat your ears to some sensational music. are some of the dishes that will be served.

The party is on December 31, at Fox in the field, Whitefield, 8pm onwards. Their a’la carte menu will be available on January 1.

