Music, dance, food and Bengaluru

Team MetroPlus September 16, 2022 13:09 IST

Lets break-’fast’

Head towards the RCB Café, Museum Road, which will be curating a crowd-favorite selection of menu specials, which includes omelettes, waffles, shrimp and dill hoppers and more — all prepared by chef Rakesh Moulick.

***

Your bit for the planet

Embassy REIT is organising its 7th edition of Embassy Pedal for the Planet, a cycling event for the public. The event will take place at Embassy Manyata Business Park, one of Embassy REIT’s flagship properties in Bengaluru.

The aim is to encourage cycling as a means of building a more sustainable planet and the event will be held on September 18, 6 am onwards. The proceeds raised at the event will go to Colours of Life, which educates underprivileged children. One tree will be planted for every registration and the event will be a ‘no single use plastic’ zone. Log on to Insider.in to register.

***

Shraddha Sharma, called ‘India’s Youtube Sensation,’ will perform at the Hard Rock Cafe, Whitefield, on September 17, 8 pm onwards. Shraddha began creating videos for her Youtube channel when she was just 15 years old. Tickets and details on bookmyshow.com *** Language of movement Shubham, a School of Performing Arts presents Yatra 2022 a festival of arts, which is divided into two chapters. The first is scheduled at the Shankaraa Foundation, Kanakapura Road, on September 18. This day-long event will feature artistes like Subrata De (Sitar), accompanied by Ravindra Yavagal (tabla), Anjana Moyee Saikia (sattriya dance) and Vandana Supriya Kasaravalli (Odissi dance). The fest begins at 12 noon. Call 9903813988 for details. *** For a baked bite Gear up for Brik Oven’s Weekend Breakfast. From lemon vanilla bundt cake and chocolate hazelnut hand pie everything they say is hand-made. Brik Oven is on Palace Road and these special desserts will be available till September 23. *** Noted for music Foxtrot Marathahalli presents The Foxy Friday tonight with Mandy Mansion, at 8 pm. Mandy has been performing live for four years and is into jazz, blues, pop, country and soul. Entry is free. On September 17, Foxtrot Marathahalli has lined up a performance by DJ Vicky called The Saturday Pill, at 8 pm. Vicky has toured Australia, playing at venues like Paramount, Liquid and Babushka. Call 9108136001/2 for details. *** Stretch to relax Blr Creative Circus presents Yoga and Meditation, which will be followed by a brunch on September 17 from 7.30 am to 10..30 am. Arunima Sharma, trained in Hatha Yoga and Ashtanga Yoga will conduct the class. This session will be followed by healing and therapeutic guided meditation to relieve stress and end with brunch at BLR’s farm-to-table restaurant: The Circus Canteen Tickets are priced at ₹1830 (all inclusive) and are availbale on https://linktr.ee/blrcreativecircus *** Calling out storytellers Indiranagar SOCIAL is hosting Bangalore Slam Party in collaboration with Kommune on September 18. The event will be held from 4 pm to 7 pm and calls out all the story lovers and budding storytellers to spend their Sunday evening listening to some of the most intriguing stories narrated by storytellers of Bengaluru. Entry fee is ₹399 and tickets are available on Insider.in Koramangala SOCIAL will host the Sip & Paint in collaboration with Chill Sesh on September 17 between 11 am and 2 pm. You will learn to create an artistic masterpiece and also make cocktails taught by an expert mixologist. Entry fee is ₹1499 and tickets are available on Insider.in *** Read a book Champaca is organising a children’s book reading session on September 17 with Bijal Vachharajani, an award-winning children’s book author, and Rajiv Eipe, an illustrator of picture books and comics. They will be reading from their book Kitten Trouble, followed by an art activity where children will get to draw. The event will be held between 11.30 am and 12.30 pm. The registration fee is ₹120, for which you can log on to champaca.in



