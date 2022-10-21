Music, dance and art in Bengaluru

Hard Rock Cafe, St Mark’s Road, collaborates with Michelin star Chef Dominique Crenn as part of its 23rd annual campaign for Pinktober, which will be on till November 4. The French chef is a breast cancer survivor, who has come up with a limited edition of baja style shrimp tacos and paloma (a Mexican cocktail).

A part of the proceeds will go towards a breast cancer awareness walk in Hyderabad, organised by HRC with Swastava Cancer care on October 23.

Hampers for gifts

Asha Sweet Center, Bengaluru, has come up with a festive gift hamper. Traditional sweets come in pretty boxes and can be picked up as gifting options too. The hampers are priced at ₹ 570 onwards and will be available at all outlets of Asha Sweet Center. Visit ashasweetcenter.com

Sale of crafts

Maruthi Enterprises is having an exhibition-cum-sale at Banashankari Mahila Samaja, Banashankari 3rd Stage which will be on till October 30. Called the Grand Rajasthani Exhibition, it features rural artisans from Eastern India, with their cotton and silk handlooms and handicrafts, Orissa tie-and-dye, carpets, durries, marble crafts, paintings and more.

It is open from 10 am to 8.30 pm every day.

Cheesecake special

Mad Over Donuts has come up with the love and cheesecakes special Deepavali hamper which includes a range of cheesecakes. These can be customised and will be available at all Mad Over Donuts outlets till October 26 and also on Swiggy and Zomato.

Ragas of the dawn

Morning melodies will be presented by the Kotak group. It will feature Arati Ankalikar Tikekar. Conceptualised and managed by Pancham Nishad, it will also feature Vyasmurti Katti (harmonium) and Ravindra Yavgal (tabla). The concert will be held at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleshwaram on October 30, 10 am onwards.

Tickets on bookmyshow.com

A feast it is!

Chowman has come up with a special menu curation for the festive season. There will be Japanese, Korean and Burmese dishes, featuring baos, Bangkok street-style noodle bowl, slurpy khao suey and crispy fried honey wonton. Priced at ₹1000, the menu will be on from October 22 to 30 at all Chowman outlets.