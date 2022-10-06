Mentalist Suhani Shah is all set to mesmerise Bangaloreans

Sunali Shah

Suhani Shah has broken stereotypes, for which she thanks her parents. “I did not go to school or get a degree as I did not want to end up being a doctor or an engineer, but a magician, ” says Suhani.

“I was six, when I watched a magic show. I was mesmerised and told my parents that I wanted to be a magician, no matter what. They supported my dream.” It took her 11 months to find a teacher. “We had no internet and no one was willing to share their tricks.” Suhani had her first stage show at the age of seven and this year completes 25 years in the world of magic.

It is to celebrate her silver jubilee that Suhani is on an all-India tour and will be performing in Bengaluru on October 7, 8 and 9. The show will include magic, illusion and mentalism. “Magic is a performing art and mentalism, illusion, street magic are sub genres. Every illusionist and mentalist is a magician but not every magician is an illusionist or a mentalist. Mentalism is where you do not use props but work with the audience and their minds.”

Said to be the only woman mentalist in India, Suhani says every show is celebration of her making a mark in the male dominated field. “Magic does not work with technology but from that drive within you.” The greatest challenge, Suhani says is to be able to perform despite personal problems. ”Maintaining one’s mental state and not getting carried away with the world of illusion itself is also tough.”

Suhani like all performers was affected by the pandemic, but did not let it get her down. She kept her mind active by starting a YouTube channel and creating mind games. That was when she was contacted by Netflix India and was commissioned to start a game show, Yeh toh Kuch bhi nahi.

About her show in Bengaluru, Suhani says that she is bringing something special. “It is like a huge play, loaded with drama, lights and emotions. This show is to tell the world that Indian magicians are no less compared to anyone else and they too deserve applause. It is also a way to tell women to come into this field.”

Suhani does not believe magic should be taught. “It is a mysterious art form and I believe that this mystery should be maintained. People can learn from the internet, but I think this is one journey that grows only when it is self taught.”

Show and venue details

October 7: Sindhi High School Auditorium, 8.30 pm

October 8: Jagriti Theatre, 7.30 pm

October 9: Mother Thekla Auditorium, Ashok Nagar, 7 pm

Tickets are available on bookmyshow.com