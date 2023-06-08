LOL, really

June 08, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST

Is it possible to be in Morocco, Santorini, Jodhpur, Palace of Valentino in Italy and Sheesh Mahal in Jaipur in a matter of few minutes? It is possible if you are at Land of Love (LOL) in Shamirpet, aruond 45 kilometres from Hyderabad, a photographer’s delight. The way to the venue is a beautiful drive on the Shamirpet route, which is usually free of traffic. Photographer Raghu Mandati of Memory Makers, LOL, created the space along with his investors who own the land.

Designed and built by Raghu, he says it was constructed for photographers, while taking me on a tour of the 10-acre place. “Every platform, every frame and even the colours, are designed to suit the lens of a camera. It is planned in such a way that all a photographer needs to do is come and shoot. LOL also has facilities for accommodation for those who plan on photoshoots spread over a couple of days,” he added

When Raghu says it is a place for a photographer, he means it. No matter where one stands, ample daylight streaming in through the doors and windows and from the high ceiling makes it perfect to capture images in natural light. The sets and props are designed to suit any mood or set-up. It has provisions to make a cafe’s entrance resemble a bookstore or a patisserie. One of the house has five spacious makeup rooms with an attached washroom. The lobby of this space is designed for video shoots. Every corner can be put to multiple uses to look like a dining area, a study area, a bedroom, an office room or a hotel lobby.

Raghu explains, “As a photographer, I have seen the way my clients and models struggle during outdoor shoots to find a place to change, do their makeup or even take a break. When work is done in a relaxed environment, the output can be the best. LOL started with a vision to create a platform for filmmakers, art directors, photographers, cinematographers and a space for ad designers for professional use.”

It has over 15 sets. As we walk through LOL, from Mystic Morocco to the Palace of Valentino, we halt at Santorini and then quickly reach the Blue city of Jodhpur to walk through Sheesh Mahal. At Sheesh MahaI, the never-ending chikankari curtains hanging from the ceiling take me to the set of the sword-fight scene between Jodha and Akbar in Jodha Akbar.

Here, Raghu explains the magic of mirrors and glass cuts on the window panes and doors and the way they work to create the ‘Taste of Rainbow-Vivid dreams’ (natural rainbow effect on pictures as a result of light passing through the specially cut glass panes) To create this space with 16 sets, Raghu worked with 150 art students who stayed in Shamirpet and completed the project.

The fixed sets apart, LOL has over 450 mango trees. On request from the brand’s customers, Land of Love introduced a recreation space Land of Campers, and Land of Paradise. Both these places allow people to use designated areas for functions and staycations. For private shoots LOL charges ₹20000 for 6 hours with access to all sets and one make up room.