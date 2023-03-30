Let’s go kayaking in Hyderabad this weekend

March 30, 2023 04:50 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST

Rakesh Sharma chose Durgam Cheruvu for his morning jog rather than his neighbourhood park as he wanted a change of view. What he ended up doing instead was kayaking because it looked like fun. Along with the change in view,he could also have a change in workout from his routine walk/jog.

At the end of 60 minutes of kayaking, he is not sure of the calories burnt but he says, “For now I am satisfied with trying out something new, unplanned.” Get the idea?

If your idea of a weekend means getting busy with food surfing, fridge googling or heading out to the latest food joints, then a little workout seems like a good idea. Add fun to the workout and you will not complain . Rakesh says “When it comes to water sports, I was of the notion that Hyderabad has nothing at all.”

A lot f you may agree. Where is the sea or a river for water sports activities in Hyderabad? Dispelling that notion is the recently renovated Durgam Cheruvuspread over 63 acres. The lake is now buzzing with water sports like kayaking, sailing and stand up paddling.

Water School, a centre for water sports run by Suheim Sheikh is allowing water sports enthusiasts to try these activities and gain experience in water adventure sports. Founded by Suheim, an IIT Madras alumni who started the charitable sailing club in 2009, Water School (WS) works with disadvantaged communities by helping many become sailors.

At Durgam Cheruvu in Madhapur, WS works with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in collaboration with the Yacht Club of Hyderabad. Kayak and sailing are not new to Hyderabad, thanks to the activities of the Yacht Club at Hussain Sagar.

Suheim says, “This is the first time the city has seen something like this. Once in the water, you get to see a different face of the city; it is very picturesque. We decided to throw it open to all (above the age of eight years) because this property was developed to make more and more people have access to the space.”

Stand-up paddle boarding is a water sport where a rider stands up on a large board (made of fibreglass) and uses a paddle to propel himself through the water. On weekends, WS sees a surge in activities as the team operates from 7am to 7pm, without a break.

The best part is WS does not ask for any prior experience. Sailing is reserved for trained professionals at Water School. For kayaking or paddling, all one needs is a love for water and the excitement to try something new. WS has about 25 experts who are trained lifeguards; they teach and assist first-timers and regular members in planning their workout schedule. All the lifeguards at WS are trained by Indian Life Saving and Sports Federation (ILSSF) and ILSF (International Life Saving Federataion)

Each session — of kayaking or stand-up paddle — is for an hour. Sunset kayaking is gaining popularity owing to the beautiful sunset view over the lake.

What about the stench from the lake, considering the fact the lake was cleaned with the help of floating trash collectors (FTC) to remove water hyacinth and trash? Suheim says, “The water is pretty clean in comparison to the water at Tank Bund. When the beautification process took place, the GHMC took many steps to clean the water.” Suheim adds, “At Drugam Cheruvu the experience is totally different because we are targeting tourists and visitors.”

Suheim explains, “When someone without experience comes to try out kayaking for a workout or as entertainment, they are accompanied by a trainer. Kayaking is a great stamina-building exercise that also works on various muscles of the body. Apart from offering a leisure activity, we also offer training classes in kayaking as a sport over five days. We have had people who want to plan water adventure sports holidays elsewhere come here to get a hang of the sport and learn some basics.”

How safe is a stand up paddle? Suheim assures, “We have some pretty sturdy boards that can take up to 80kilograms. We do not allow let anyone go alone on a kayak or a stand up paddle. Wearing a life vest is a must. For stand up paddling, a guard is always around and follows the paddler on a speed boat. “

In less than a year of its existence, Water School has elicited a good response, says Karthikeyan SK, one of the trainers. “On weekends, we see the maximum number of people. People book slots for bigger groups or families who want to engage in group activities. The seniormost couple who tried to kayak with us was above 55 years old. They said it was on their bucket list to try a water sport together. They were thrilled at being able to do an entire hour of kayaking.”

Details of activities at Water School

Fees: ₹900 per session (60 minutes) recreational

Training fees: ₹3600 five session (60 minute session)

Sailing: 9500 12 session (90 minute per session)

Timings and working days. Tuesday to Sunday 7am to 7pm. (Monday closed)