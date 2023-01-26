Events to look forward to in Bengaluru

January 26, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST

A book and a story

Atta Galatta, in collaboration with Penguin Random House, launches Who’s Afraid of a Giant Wheel? by Zainab Sulaiman. The book explores the world of eight-year-old Noorie. The event is open to children aged eight years and above.

On January 28, 5pm at Atta Galatta, Indiranagar.

Atta Galatta will also be the venue for a story session, where it will present the story Mohandas to Mahatma. Aimed at young adults, the story will be narrated by Vikram Sridhar.

On January 29, 7pm at Atta Galatta. Open to those aged 18 and above. Tickets, ₹250, available at https://imjo.in/a7VxnS

***

Laugh out loud

Amit Tandon will give a stand up comedy show in Bengaluru. Popular as a ‘the married guy’ in the comedy circuit. Amit performed on stage and his videos too have gone viral.

He will perform at Nexus Shantiniketan Mall, Whitefield on January 28, 7pm onwards. Tickets on BookMyShow.

***

Thaikkudam Bridge live

Thaikkudam Bridge, the popular Kerala-based multi genre music band will perform live in Bengaluru. The band came into the spotlight through Mojo, which was then telecast on Kappa TV.

The venue will be Nexus Koramangala Mall, on January 27, 6pm. Tickets on BookMyShow.

***

Desserts

Magnolia Bakery has come up with a range of sweets for February. There will be chocolate covered strawberry pudding, mini chocolate covered brownie, and cupcakes and more.

To order online connect with magnoliabakery.india.

***

Maya from Romania in city

Hard Rock Cafe, St Marks Road, presents Edward Maya, a Romanian film composer, director, DJ and producer. He is known for his 2009 smash hit single ‘Stereo Love’, which has clocked around 700 million clicks on YouTube.

He will perform on January 27, 9pm. Tickets on BookMyShow and Insider.

***

Make a collage at Champaca

Learn to make a collage with Namitha Hebbal at Champaca. This workshop will teach collage making techniques.

On January 29, 11am to 12.30pm. Fee is ₹999, inclusive of material. Contact Champaca, Off Queen’s Road, for details

***

DJ night at Sly Granny

Unwind with an evening of house/techno music by DJ Rishi Sippy and Aaaguu. Rishi says he loves to explore music and is known to create music that results in spellbinding dance moves. Aaaguu, alias Aashish Gupta, is a DJ/Music producer and co-founder of ModeMusic. Venue: Sly Granny, 12th Main Indirangar, Above Namdharis, Bangalore

At Sly Granny, Indiranagar, January 28, 8pm onwards. Entry is free.

***

New menu

This new menu offers you a range of bowl meals, sharing plates, fondues, flambés, grills and cocktails. Besides this, they also offer you organic, plant-based dishes, curated by chef Karan Kohli.

The menu is on at Novotel ibis Bengaluru Outer Ring Road.

***

Taste of Coorg

This food festival is called ‘The Taste of Coorg’. Curated by chef Shimon Nanjappa, the festival will feature authentic dishes from the region, offering you a wide choice in the vegetarian and non-vegetarian options.

On till February 5 at The Park, MG Road.

***

Art and retrospection

National Gallery of Modern Art, has an ongoing art exhibition titled The Realm of Manifestation. Described as a “retrospection of” senior artist CS Krishna Setty, the exhibition has around 300 paintings and drawings, sculptures and installation art. Setty’s recent works explore notions of desire, sexuality and tradition in context with human experiences and stories while layering motifs and symbols, with strongly metaphorical language.

The exhibition at NGMA concludes on January 29.

