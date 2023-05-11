Events in Bengaluru

May 11, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST

The buzz at Atta Galatta

There will be a stand up comedy act — Gainfully Employed — featuring Punit Pania. It is open to people aged 16 years and above and tickets, priced at ₹399, available on BookMyShow.

On May 13, 6pm at Atta Galatta.

Be a part of a textured art workshop called Coffee Arches, which will be led by The Leo Studio. Fee is ₹1500 and available on BookMyShow.

On May 13, 5pm

Coffee & Conversations is a group meet up organised by Listeners Circle, which is an initiative to facilitate listening without judgment and provides a safe space for anyone to speak their heart out without the fear of judgment. Book your tickets, ₹ 150, on BookMyShow.

On May 14, 11 am.

You can now take your favourite whodunits to Atta Galatta’s AG Book Club by Rohini Malur for a fun-filled discussion.

On May 13, 3pm.

Seventeen-year-old Divya Tarak will launch her second book, Ederra - A Land without Insecurities. This will be followed by a book reading, singing and a Q&A session.

On May 13, 4.30pm.

There will be a writing workshop for children by Shinie Antony and Jahnavi Barua. You will learn about: what goes into making a story? Beginnings and endings, protagonist and antagonist, conflict and resolution, the art and the craft. It is open to children aged between 10 and 15 years. Fee is ₹2500. Register on BookMyShow.

On May 13, 3pm.

Vishal Nagranee and Madhuri Vasisht will conduct a Nada Yoga Workshop. The session will be a combination of yoga and sound healing and aims to provide a rejuvenating experience.

Tickets for online participation is ₹999 and ₹1,499 for offline participation. Visit BookMyShow.

On May 12, 11.30am

This event is called Let’s Talk — Listening Circle and is described as a ‘group meet by Deepti’. Join in. You can join in and talk about your stress to people willing to listen.

On May 14, 5pm. Register online on https://allevents.in/bangalore/lets-talk-listening-circle/80003473128399

Hakuna Matata, is a story telling session for children by Lavanya Prasad. It is open to children aged five years and above. Tickets are priced at ₹200 and available on BookMyShow.

On May 14, 11.30am.

***

Poetry session

Champaca and Speaking Tiger Book present a reading, Mother Muse Quintet, by Naveen Kishore. This will be followed by a discussion with Naveen, founder and managing editor of Seagull Publishing.

At Champaca, on May 14, 11.30am. Call 93536 08989

***

Mother’s Day specials

Platform 65 celebrates Mother’s day by welcoming mothers with a rose and offering them complimentary special desserts, treats, surprises, and new dishes including Pallepatnam pulao and nalli ghost biryani to name a few.

On till May 15 across all its outlets.

This menu has a range of specials to celebrate mothers. There will be a special Hakka noodles, crispy chilli babycorn, five-spice lamb, clay-pot braised chicken with mushroom, crispy fried crab wonton and more.

On May 14 at Chowman. Also available on Swiggy and Zomato apps. Helpline No. 18008902150

This Mother’s Day buffet offers a wholesome dining experience with live music, food along with free cocktails and mocktails to all mothers. Besides this there will be also be a 25% off on the bill for mothers.

At Black Pearl, Marathahalli, on May 14 for lunch and dinner.

***

Breakfast from Srilanka

Maverick & Farmer presents a Sri Lankan breakfast by Yo Colombo. Priya Bala will curate a spread of her favourite breakfast classics from the island nation, borrowed from memories of her childhood there. The breakfast is priced at ₹1750.

On May 14, 8am at Maverick and Farmer, Ulsoor.

***

Zen mode

There will be a Now & Zen workshop by Unalome Project. The workshop will be facilitated by Shaurya Singh (founder Unalome Project) and coach Kavery MK (Movement Expert). You will learn about the practices of Zen Buddhism. Open to anyone aged 16 years and above.

Tickets, ₹2999. Visit https://unalomeproject.com/now-zen/ to register.

At Bangalore Creative Circus, Yeshwantpur, May 13, 5pm.

