Weekend events in Bengaluru

January 13, 2023 08:19 am | Updated 08:19 am IST

Books and a workshop

A Self Reliance Therapy workshop will be conducted by Harish Bhuvan and Amaresh Nath, founders of Whateer Solution’s.

It will be held from January 13 to 15, between 11am and 8pm at Atta Galatta, Indiranagar. Fee is ₹3500. Call 7829755515.

There will also be the monthly book club meet of the AG Book Club. You can take a book, poems or stories that helped you get through the pandemic and share them with the fellow readers at the club.

This will be on January 14, 3pm at Atta Galatta.

***

For the sweet tooth

Magnolia Bakery has come up with a range of sweets for the New Year — hot chocolate cupcake, cookies-and-cream cupcake, orange chocolate cookie.

These will be available at all Magnolia Bakery outlets.

***

Concert

The Courtyard launches ‘Baithak’, a monthly series of intimate concerts with artistes from across the country. The series, curated by tabla wizard Trilochan Kampli, starts with a performance by Faiyaz Khan.

He will perform on January 18, 7.30pm at Courtyard.

***

A year-long theatre fest

Vedike Foundation was founded in 1983 by the late theatre and film actor CR Simha. They are hosting a year-long theatre festival called Vedike 4.0 CR Simha 80. The festival is organised to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the group and Simha’s 80th birth anniversary.

The festival will stage a play every second Saturday at KH Kalasoudha and every fourth Saturday and Sunday at Vyoma Artspace and Theatre Studio.

The festival commences with the play Tughlaq on January 14 at KH Kalasoudha at 7pm.

***

An evening of jazz

It is called Jazzplorations and will feature Rajeev Raja Combine (RRC) — a jazz fusion band from Mumbai. The musical line up features flautist and composer Rajeev Raja, who will be accompanied by Hitesh Dhutia (guitar), John Jaideep Thirumalai (bass), Arka Chakraborty (piano/keys) Vaibhav Wavikar (drums) with guest artists — Chandana (vocals), Vinayak Netke ( tabla).

The band will perform at different venues across Bengaluru from January 18 to 21. Call 9980999944 for details and tickets.

***

Tribute to Martin Luther King Jr

Gandhi Global Family is organising a tribute to Martin Luther King Jr as part of his birth anniversary (which falls on January 15) celebrations.

The event will be addressed by Ambassador Nazareth, an expert on Gandhi, and former Chief Justice of India, Justice Venkatachaliah and will be followed by a film screening of the Emmy Award Winning film, King in the Wilderness and a photo exhibition, featuring 70 photos from the civil rights struggle and King’s visit to India.

It will be held on January 14 at 4.45pm at the Indian Institute of World Culture, BP Wadia Road.

***

The beats of the harvest

It is time to welcome the harvest with a Lohri celebration complete with dhol, Punjabi beats and music. After you work up an appetite, sit down to a lavish meal by the traditional bonfire.

The festival will be celebrated on January 13, 7pm at Gold Rush Brews, KR Puram. Call 9845920832.

***

Dance of Krishna

Debnrutyam Studio and Ekaagra Svarasa Academy will present a dance recital titled Krishna Anubhuti. The dance will depict various aspects of Krishna — his compassion, as a prankster, a model lover, and as a supreme being.

The dance will be staged on January 15, 7.30pm at Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield. Tickets on BookMyShow

***

Sankranti Oota

Oota Bengaluru will showcase the best of Karnataka’s vegetarian recipes as part of Sankranti celebrations. Timings are from 12pm to 3pm as this meal is available only for lunch.

The menu will be on from January 13 to 15 at Oota Bengaluru, Whitefield. Call 8880233322 for details.

***

Book launch

The Mahar Folk, a book by Alexander Robertson, published by Panther’s Paw will be launched at Champaca. The event will feature a talk by Yogesh Maitreya, poet and founder of Panther’s Paw on ‘Caste Histories: Longing to Speak and Be Heard, followed by a Q&A.

The launch is on January 17, 5pm.

***

Art and movement

EXPERIMENTA 2023 is the 11th International Festival of Moving Image Art in India. It is presented by Max Mueller Bhavan and Arsenal – Institute for Film and Video Art, Berlin.

It is a meticulously curated tapestry of rarely-seen films from international archives that has been woven together with contemporary feature and short films.

The fest will be held from January 18 to 22 at Max Mueller Bhavan, Indiranagar. The event is open to all. For details log on to www.experimenta.in

