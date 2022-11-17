Évents in Bengaluru

November 17, 2022 10:51 am | Updated 10:51 am IST

An evening of heavy metal

Hard Rock Cafe, St Marks Road, will present the Bangalore-based band Maiden Voyage, which will pay a tribute to the heavy metal band Iron Maiden.

The event will be held on November 19, 9pm onwards. tickets, priced at ₹ 1,000 plus taxes, on BookMyShow and Insider.

***

Just ‘hit’ it off

Indulge by House of commons, JP Nagar, presents Retronome. Retronome describes itself as a fun cover band that believes in churning out hits. A typical Retronome gig will include pop-rock and rock hits from the 70s, 80s, 90s and today.

It will be held on November 18, 8pm and entry is free.

Indulge by House of commons also presents DJ Harsh Bhutani. Harsh says it was his passion for music that drove him to become a DJ and is known for his beat of pop, simplicity of the House, and mixing of commercial music.

Retronome performs on November 18, 8pm and DJ Harsh Bhutani on November 19 at 8pm at House of Commons. For details dial 7899529516. Entry is free.

***

A chill pill

Foxtrot Marathahalli presents The Saturday Pill with DJ Roan on November 19, 8pm. The Bangalore-based artiste is creating a buzz in the music industry and known for his signature house music sets. He has also shared the stage with A KYTRIXX in Freedom Blast 2017( Goa ), played along withSkip at Marroit to name a few.

The Saturday Pill with DJ Roan is on November 19, 8pm at Foxtrot Marathahalli. For details call 91081 36001.

***

A cultural pop up

The fourth edition of All You Can Street (AYCS), India’s art & cultural pop up, where you will see a celebration of culture, fashion, music and art, will be held in Bengaluru.

All You Can Street will be held on November 20 at The Palace Grounds

***

Book launch

Champaca will host the launch of English translation of Kannada author Vasudhendra’s Tejo Tungabhadra.

The launch will be followed by a discussion between Vasudhendra and the translater. Tejo Tungabhadra tells the story of two rivers on different continents, in a sweeping tale of love, ambition, and history. Based in Lisbon, Vijayanagar and Goa in the 15th-16th century, it seamlessly blends narrative with historical fact.

Janice Pariat’s new novel Everything The Light Touches will also be launched at Champaca. The author will be in a conversation with poet and author Jeet Thayil.

The launches will be on November 20 and November 26 at Champaca Bookstore, Library and Cafe, Off Queens Road.

***

An environmental Film Festival

Blr Creative Circus presents “All Living Things”, which is an environmental film festival. The festival, will showcase compelling films that talk about the beauty of our planet, create awareness on critical issues and inspire audiences to envision alternative futures. Besides this, there will also be a Q&A session with the directors. Tickets on shorturl.at/cemvF

All Living Things will be held on November 20 between 11am and 8pm, at Blr Creative Circus

***

A musical with a piggy

Join Peppa Pig and her family in a musical adventure produced by Live Viacom18 and BookMyShow.

The musical will be staged at Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan, Millers Road on November 19 and 20. Tickets on BookMyShow.

***

Odissi Utsav

The Bengaluru Odissi Family presents its fourth edition of the Bengaluru Odissi Utsav. The one-day festival will showcase 100 dancers from 11 Odissi institutes from Bengaluru. In addition to the local artistes, there will be performances by dancers from Mumbai, Amravati, Chennai, Mysore and Boston. Odissi exponent, Rahul Acharya from Bhivaneshwar, will present a talk on the Natyashastra and its relevance to Odissi. He will also perform in the evening. The event falls under the banner of the Odissi International Forum and is sponsored by Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

The Bengaluru Odissi Utsav is on November 20 at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Race Course Road between 9:45am and 8pm. Entry is free.

***

Of poets and poetry

The Singhal Iyer Family Foundation (SIFF)will be honouring the Hindi and Urdu poets with a special felicitation, which they aim to make it as an annual feature.

The two-day event is presented by the India Foundation for the Arts (IFA).

Shabdon ke Ujale: Kuch Kavi aur Unki Kavitayen will be held the Seminar Halls 1 & 2, Bangalore International Centre (BIC) on November 19 at 6.30pm and November 20 at 11am. For details log on to indiaifa.org

***

Fashion

Fashionable 1, curated by designer Ramesh Dembla, will feature actor Sonnalli Seygall as the showstopper of the night. Ramesh will highlight his distinct style of fashion.

Fashionable 1 is at 1MG Lido Mall, on November 19, 8pm. It is free invite, but you need to DM @1mglidomall Instagram for your E- pass.

***

DJ Ann with DARKROOM

Darkroom presents DJ Ann Clue, who says she always had passion for music and has played at numerous festivals, like Awakenings, EDC Las Vegas, Exit Festival, Time WARP, Sonus and OFF Sonar. The past year she has performed in USA, Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Australia.

DJ Ann Clue performs on November 19 at 7pm at Raahi Neo Kitchen & Bar. Tickets on https://www.skillboxes.com/events/darkroom-presents-ann-clue-fckng-serious

***

Rainbow santhe

Namma Pride and Karnataka Queer Habba, which is an annual festival celebrating the Queer community under the label of CSMR (Coalition of Sex Workers and Sexuality minority Rights), is organising its 6th edition of Kamanabillu Santhe.

This year the santhe will feature talents from across the arts and also include a flea market.

There will also be dedicated spaces for STI and HIV screening as well as counseling services besidesa a dedicated corner for NGOs to build awareness of human rights within the purview of LGBTQ+ identified people.

According to their study, in 15 years of celebrating pride, many lives have been lost. And as a tribute to the lost lives, a Pride March will be held on November 27.

Kamanabillu Santhe will be held on November 19 between 11am and 8pm at The Bangalore Creative Circus (BLR ).