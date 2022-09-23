Events in Bengaluru

Celebrating women freedom fighters

Gandhi Global Family presents an event on two extraordinary women freedom fighters — Kamaladevi Chattopadhyaya and Aruna Asaf Ali. The event will discuss their legacy and work during the freedom struggle, reviving traditional crafts and in the peace movement. Devaki Jain and Ashok Chatterjee will be the speakers.

The event will be held on September 25 at 4 pm and is open to all.

***

Dance, the deity and Dasara

Gear up for Nava Shakti — a thematic performance, which includes storytellng, music and the visuals arts to explore the nine different forms of Devi. Conceptualized by storyteller Vinay Varanasi and Carnatic musician Vivek Sadasivam, the event will take one through the interconnectedness of the art forms.

The event organised by MES Kalavedi is scheduled for September 24, 6.30 pm and is open to all.

***

Festive feast

As part of the Dasara celebrations, Chowman introduces the Durgo Pujo meals with a range of dishes with prawn, crab, squid, chicken and fish — specially curated for the Bengali and Kolkata’s Chinese cuisine aficionados. The special menu will be avaialble between September 29 and October 8. Call 18008902150 for reservations.

***

Boozy brunch

Kingfisher Brunches at Hopshaus, Indiranagar launches a new Saturday brunch menu, which offers you ‘unlimited food and beer with live music’. The brunch menu, which was introduced on September 22, will be available every Saturday, between 12 noon and 4 pm.

**

Welcome to Work from Cafe

Maverick & Farmer, Ulsoor, launches Work from Cafe, where you can work from and also treat yourself to the many coffees and eats on offer. Starting from 9 am every morning, the cafe offers a coupon of ₹650 which includes two coffees and a chicken or veg burger/sandwich to go along with it. The extra add-on cold coffee is priced at ₹100. The Work from Cafe offer is on every Monday to Friday.

***

Bloom and grow

Hoovu Finds, a community celebrating flowers and art, in association with Art Fervour is organising a floral zine making workshop by Rohini Kejriwal, founder of the Alipore Post

There will be an edible flowers-inspired lunch by chef Nayantara Menon Bagla of The Circus Canteen, Bangalore Creative Circus. There will also be a flower dye station and gajra making workshop by Hoovu Fresh. The event will be held on September 24, between 11 am and 2 pm at Hoovu Fresh, Yelahanka.

Log on to community@hoovufresh.com for details and registrations.

***