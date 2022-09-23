Events in Bengaluru

Team MetroPlus September 23, 2022 12:36 IST

Celebrating women freedom fighters

Gandhi Global Family presents an event on two extraordinary women freedom fighters — Kamaladevi Chattopadhyaya and Aruna Asaf Ali. The event will discuss their legacy and work during the freedom struggle, reviving traditional crafts and in the peace movement. Devaki Jain and Ashok Chatterjee will be the speakers.

The event will be held on September 25 at 4 pm and is open to all.

***

Dance, the deity and Dasara

Gear up for Nava Shakti — a thematic performance, which includes storytellng, music and the visuals arts to explore the nine different forms of Devi. Conceptualized by storyteller Vinay Varanasi and Carnatic musician Vivek Sadasivam, the event will take one through the interconnectedness of the art forms.

The event organised by MES Kalavedi is scheduled for September 24, 6.30 pm and is open to all.

***

Festive feast

As part of the Dasara celebrations, Chowman introduces the Durgo Pujo meals with a range of dishes with prawn, crab, squid, chicken and fish — specially curated for the Bengali and Kolkata’s Chinese cuisine aficionados. The special menu will be avaialble between September 29 and October 8. Call 18008902150 for reservations.

***

Boozy brunch

Kingfisher Brunches at Hopshaus, Indiranagar launches a new Saturday brunch menu, which offers you ‘unlimited food and beer with live music’. The brunch menu, which was introduced on September 22, will be available every Saturday, between 12 noon and 4 pm.

**

Welcome to Work from Cafe

Maverick & Farmer, Ulsoor, launches Work from Cafe, where you can work from and also treat yourself to the many coffees and eats on offer. Starting from 9 am every morning, the cafe offers a coupon of ₹650 which includes two coffees and a chicken or veg burger/sandwich to go along with it. The extra add-on cold coffee is priced at ₹100. The Work from Cafe offer is on every Monday to Friday.

***

Bloom and grow

Hoovu Finds, a community celebrating flowers and art, in association with Art Fervour is organising a floral zine making workshop by Rohini Kejriwal, founder of the Alipore Post

There will be an edible flowers-inspired lunch by chef Nayantara Menon Bagla of The Circus Canteen, Bangalore Creative Circus. There will also be a flower dye station and gajra making workshop by Hoovu Fresh. The event will be held on September 24, between 11 am and 2 pm at Hoovu Fresh, Yelahanka.

Log on to community@hoovufresh.com for details and registrations.

***

Through a virtual lens Artflute, the online art gallery presents ‘Country Beats’, a curated collection by Sivabalan. The online exhibition will feature paintings that focus on Kumbakonam, a temple capital and his other travel expeditions across India. The exhibition is free and will be on till September 30 on www.artflute.com *** Food, fun and learning Dig into this deluxe thali at Indiranagar Social on September 24, between 12 noon and 7 pm. Along with the meals, there will also be three workshops that will happen at the venue. The workshops are — candle making by House of Drip (₹1000 per person), Tipsy at Speakeasy with Jones Elish, where you will learn to make coffee-based cocktails and more (fee is ₹599), and How to Zine with Olakatu, where you will meet Preston (known as Olakatu), a writer and illustrator, who will talk about zine’s creative world (₹700). To register, get on to Insider.in *** Oktoberfest in full swing The ongoing Oktoberfest at BLR Airport, will see a performance by the Revivers on September 24. The band will present Western, rock and roll, pop and blues. On September 30, there will be a performance by Prsentense and October 1 will feature the band TAP. All concerts will begin at 7pm and the venue will be the Quad by BLR, opposite arrivals at BLR Airport. *** The Bier Library, Koramangla celebrates Oktoberfest, which will be on till October 3. On offer will be food, specially brewed beer and games galore everyday between 12 noon and 1 am. Dial 091081 80000 for details. *** Binge on baked goodies Brik Oven and Magnolia Bakery present a weekend breakfast with a range of baked dishes and desserts from each of their kitchens, which will be availble on September 25. For details follow @magnoliabakery.india . *** On a classical note Jagriti’s Swartaal is a festival of Indian classical music and dance, held between September 23 and 25. This year’s festival will feature Yakshagana by Sri Idagunji Mahaganapati Yakshagana Mandali, Hindustani Classical by Venkatesh Kumar, and Kathak by Rani Khanum. The performance begins at 7.30 pm everyday. Tickets on bookmyshow *** A festive touch Khandani Rajdhani curates a vrat thali — a culmination of special satvik vrat foods — to treat foodies to some homely goodness. Priced at ₹599, this menu will be available between September 26 and October 4 at all Khandani Rajdhani outlets. *** Bond with a band Unwind at Foxtrot with an evening of Bollywood and Commercial music on September 23 at 8 pm. The songs will be presented by the band The Purpose and entry is free. Foxtrot, in Marathahalli, can be contacted on 9108136001/2. *** Market value The Grand Flea Market, in collaboration with Chittara, presents ‘The Souq (Market)‘ at Chitrakala Parishath, which is ongoing and concludes on September 25. Handlooms, handicrafts, clothing, wooden toys, bed linen, artwork, furniture, mats, ceramics — all created by craftsmen, will be on display between 11 am and 7 pm. *** Play for the proscenium Kathputliyan Theatre Group (KTG) along with the Karnataka Urdu Academy, presents the Urdu play Pyaar Ke Do Pehlu — a collection of two short Urdu plays: Sadhe Chay Rupye ka Kya Kiya and Khayal ki Dastak. The plays will be staged at Alliance Francaise on September 24 at 6.30 pm, entry is free. *** Avoid FOMO Quiver introduces the “Work day/ Play nights”, said to be a new experimental concept, where they will present some of their best plays as week-day shows to avoid FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) during the weekends. God of Carnage — written by Yasmina Reza and translated by Christopher Hampton — will be staged from September 27 to 29 at Alliance Francaise. Tickets and details available on bookmyshow.



