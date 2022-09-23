Events in Bengaluru

Through a virtual lens
Artflute, the online art gallery presents ‘Country Beats’, a curated collection by Sivabalan. The online exhibition will feature paintings that focus on Kumbakonam, a temple capital and his other travel expeditions across India. The exhibition is free and will be on till September 30 on www.artflute.com
***
Food, fun and learning
Dig into this deluxe thali at Indiranagar Social on September 24, between 12 noon and 7 pm. Along with the meals, there will also be three workshops that will happen at the venue. The workshops are — candle making by House of Drip (₹1000 per person), Tipsy at Speakeasy with Jones Elish, where you will learn to make coffee-based cocktails and more (fee is ₹599), and How to Zine with Olakatu, where you will meet Preston (known as Olakatu), a writer and illustrator, who will talk about zine’s creative world (₹700).
To register, get on to Insider.in
***
Oktoberfest in full swing
The ongoing Oktoberfest at BLR Airport, will see a performance by the Revivers on September 24. The band will present Western, rock and roll, pop and blues. On September 30, there will be a performance by Prsentense and October 1 will feature the band TAP. All concerts will begin at 7pm and the venue will be the Quad by BLR, opposite arrivals at BLR Airport.
***
The Bier Library, Koramangla celebrates Oktoberfest, which will be on till October 3. On offer will be food, specially brewed beer and games galore everyday between 12 noon and 1 am. Dial 091081 80000 for details.
***
Binge on baked goodies
Brik Oven and Magnolia Bakery present a weekend breakfast with a range of baked dishes and desserts from each of their kitchens, which will be availble on September 25. For details follow @magnoliabakery.india .
***
On a classical note
Jagriti’s Swartaal is a festival of Indian classical music and dance, held between September 23 and 25. This year’s festival will feature Yakshagana by Sri Idagunji Mahaganapati Yakshagana Mandali, Hindustani Classical by Venkatesh Kumar, and Kathak by Rani Khanum.
The performance begins at 7.30 pm everyday. Tickets on bookmyshow
***
A festive touch
Khandani Rajdhani curates a vrat thali — a culmination of special satvik vrat foods — to treat foodies to some homely goodness. Priced at ₹599, this menu will be available between September 26 and October 4 at all Khandani Rajdhani outlets.
***
Bond with a band
Unwind at Foxtrot with an evening of Bollywood and Commercial music on September 23 at 8 pm. The songs will be presented by the band The Purpose and entry is free.
Foxtrot, in Marathahalli, can be contacted on 9108136001/2.
***
Market value
The Grand Flea Market, in collaboration with Chittara, presents ‘The Souq (Market)‘ at Chitrakala Parishath, which is ongoing and concludes on September 25. Handlooms, handicrafts, clothing, wooden toys, bed linen, artwork, furniture, mats, ceramics — all created by craftsmen, will be on display between 11 am and 7 pm.
***
Play for the proscenium
Kathputliyan Theatre Group (KTG) along with the Karnataka Urdu Academy, presents the Urdu play Pyaar Ke Do Pehlu — a collection of two short Urdu plays: Sadhe Chay Rupye ka Kya Kiya and Khayal ki Dastak. The plays will be staged at Alliance Francaise on September 24 at 6.30 pm, entry is free.
***
Avoid FOMO
Quiver introduces the “Work day/ Play nights”, said to be a new experimental concept, where they will present some of their best plays as week-day shows to avoid FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) during the weekends. God of Carnage — written by Yasmina Reza and translated by Christopher Hampton — will be staged from September 27 to 29 at Alliance Francaise. Tickets and details available on bookmyshow.