Events in Bengaluru

Freedom fest

There will be a three-day mega freedom festival of folk, classical and Hindustani music, organised by the Indian Music Experience Museum (IME). Renowned musicians such as Umayalpuram Sivaraman, Sudha Ragunathan, Langa musicians from Rajasthan and folk musicians from Bengal will perform at the event, which be held on August 26. The venue will be the IME and MLR Convention Centre, JP Nagar.

ADVERTISEMENT

***

For you and your pet

Pet Fed presents the Bengaluru Pupper Party 4.0 party at BLR Brewing Co. Bengaluru, Kanakpura Road. There will be a range of games to play with your pets and a special buffet. The party is schedule for August 21, between noon and 3 pm. Entry fee is ₹ 399. Log on to bit.ly/bpp21aug for tickets.

***

ADVERTISEMENT

Have a cookie

Magnolia Bakery, Indiranagar, launches the banana pudding cookie in India. The cookie is with a mix of white chocolate, vanilla wafers and fresh banana melded into the dough.

***

Saturday chills

Foxtrot Marathahalli presents The Saturday Pill with DJ NY on August 20, 8 pm onwards. DJ NY is known for being adept at genres ranging from house music to hip-hop to Bollywood. Entry is free. Dial 9108136001/2 for details.

***

Ganesh Utsav

A month-long celebration of Ganesh Utsav is on in various venues across Bengaluru including cultural events in Ravindra Kalakshetra (JC Road), Orion Mall (Rajajinagar), National College Grounds (Basavanagudi) and Shalini Grounds (Jayanagar). As part of the celebration of the Diamond Jubilee of Bengaluru Ganesha Utsava, there will be a performance by Raghu Dixit and a tribute to Dr Rajkumar & Dr Puneeth Rajkumar by Manju drums collective. It will be held on August 20 and 21, 6.30 pm onwards at Orion Mall, Rajajinagar. Entry is free.

For details log on to bgu.co.in

***

The heart connect

Katharsis counselling is organising the “The He(ART) Exchange” workshop, which will be held at the Blr Creative Circus on August 21, between 11 am and 1 pm.

The He(ART) Exchange will be a two-hour reflective journey that uses techniques from creative arts therapy to aid self-exploration. Participants will engage in art, play, movement and sharing circles to reconnect with the innermost part of themselves. Fee, inclusive of material, is ₹ 1,100. Log on to https://linktr.ee/blrcreativecircus to register.

***

Saturday Night Live

With Sceptr3 & Teemeer will perform on August 20, 9 pm onwards at Hard Rock Cafe, St Mark’s Road. The event is organised to celebrate 40 years of Metallica and Frontman James Hetfield’s birthday month. Tickets are priced at ₹ 500 and above.

***

Music by Madam X

DJ, label head and club impresario Madam X will perform in the city on August 20, at 7.30 pm. Besides hosting her own shows on BBC Radio 1, Rinse FM and NTS, she is the head of her own label — Kaizen.

The venue that will host her show is Indiranagar SOCIAL. Tickets available on Insider.in. Call 8657896572.

Koramagala SOCIAL presents Select sundowner on August 21, at 4 pm. The evening will feature Kampai, Kreon, Vidhur, Grover, Looselegs, Kandi Kuri and Kritical, who present the genre of bass, house, breaks, disco and house music. Tickets on Insider.in

***

New on the menu

Fox in the Field, Whitefield, has introduced a new menu that pays a tribute to classic dishes. It has been curated by chef Shankar Devnath.

There will be dishes such as foxy leaf bhel, twisted fish, kung nam prik pao, tomato fish curry and more. Call 8904353612.

***

It is a musical

Bhoomija presents a music play, Aaroha, on August 23 and 24 at Ranga Shankara at 7.30 pm. It will feature Mysore Manjunath, S Surendranath, Srinivasa Prabhu, SG Vasudev and a 20-member youth orchestra.

Tickets priced at ₹ 300 are available at the venue and bookmyshow.com.

***

Film screening

Vikalp Bengaluru in collaboration with Bangalore International Centre will screen the film A Bid For Bengal. Directed by Dwaipayan Banerjee and Kasturi Basu, the film uses fresh and archival footage with personal family history and and visits the workings of frontal organizations in the Hindu right-wing network responsible for the recent political shift in West Bengal.

The film will be screened on August 21 at 6.30 pm.