Events in Bengaluru this weekend

May 05, 2023 07:15 am | Updated 07:15 am IST

Global tunes

Chirag Katti and Friends will present Indian classical and world music. The evening will feature Chirag (sitar), Avdhoot Phadke (flute), Ashish Raghwani (tabla), Shikharnaad Qureshi (djembe and drums) and Shivahari Ranade (keyboard).

At Windmills on May 5 and 6, 9.30pm onwards. Tickets on https://windmills-india.com/#music

***

Trust issues

Trust Me, it’s a Forward! is a commissioned work by Max Mueller Bhavan under the aegis of Goethe-Institut’s Kultursymposium Weimar 2023. It will be an interactive game by KathaSiyah. Entry is free but registration is a must. Go to goethe.de/bangalore

On May 6 and 7, 11.30am and 4pm at Bangalore International Centre.

***

Play it back

Bangalore Creative Circus presents First Drop Theatre’s Seasons, a performance in the format of Playback Theatre. It is an interactive theatre session where actors enact a story from a member of the audience on the spot. Open to those aged 10 and above.

On May 6, 5pm. Tickets on BookMyShow.

***

Mexican platter

Dig into this Mexican menu, which is specially created to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. From Albuquerque vegetable burrito and tequila lime marinated chicken fajitas, to warm tortilla, the menu offers you all this and more.

At Hard Rock Cafe, St Mark’s Road, till May 7.Call 61224722.

***

Bazaar bonanza

There is an Indian ‘Artisan Bazaar’ which is on at White Houzz HSR Layout, next to BDA complex. It is a marketplace for artisans and handcrafters.

May 5 to 9, 11am to 9pm. Entry is free.

***

A sip for the summer

Maverick & Farmer presents a summer beverage menu, featuring tender coconut water, cold brew coffee and freshly squeezed orange juice, creating a tangy and sweet summer beverage.

On till June at Maverick and Farmer, South United FC, Ulsoor.