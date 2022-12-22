Bengaluru’s Christmas treats

December 22, 2022 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST

Dig into this Merry Little Brunch, which will feature a wide array of Western, Oriental, and Indian delicacies. There will be live counters that offer you roast chicken with roast vegetables, honey-glazed black pepper roasted ham with rainbow carrots and desserts with plum cake, Dundee cake and yule log.

The festive menu will be served at Gold Rush Brews, KR Puram, between December 23 and 25 from 12noon to 4pm. Call 9845920832 to reserve your table.

***

This Jolly Christmas Hamper from the Nidhi and Devansh Nahata’s conscious kitchen offers you whole wheat, jaggery sweetened plum cake, wine, herbed focaccia bread and spicy cheese dip. The hampers are priced at ₹300 upwards and can be customised.

The hampers are available at Justbe Resto Café, Sadashivanagar. Call 9513804561 to place your order online.

***

If its a lavish meal that you are looking for this festive season, then the five and three-course Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas day lunch prepared by chef Uday Shankar Shenoy, may be your answer.

From a choice of butternut and thyme soup, prawn cocktail, traditional roast turkey to puddings and cakes, the menu spoils you for choice.

The special feast will be on at Lazy Suzy on December 24 and 25. Call 25272737 for details.

***

There will be a Deluxe Thali Christmas flea with dishes, creativity, live stalls, art, jewellery, music, skin care and more.

It will be on at Church Street SOCIAL on December 23, Indiranagar SOCIAL on December 24 and Koramangala SOCIAL on December 25 from 12 noon to 7pm. Entry details on Insider.in

***

This special Christmas brunch will be served with crafted beer and cocktails with dishes like roast turkey with caramelised onion sauce, American corn with bell pepper salad, chilli basil noodles and mutton laal maas. The dessert section offers you cakes and traditional sweets like kheer.

The brunch will be on at Fox in the Field – Nexus Shantiniketan Mall, Whitefield on December 25 between 12 noon and 3.30pm.

***

It is called the Oriental Duck festival and offers you 21 dishes made from duck meat, served with rice and noodles.

This is on at Chowman Bangalore and can be ordered on Swiggy and Zomato.

***

“Country Christmas” is the theme of this Christmas menu, which offers you roasts, stews and more. There will also be a special non alcoholic beverages for children too.

This will be served at Byg Brewski, Hennur Bagalur Main Road, on December 25, 12.30 pm onwards.

***

This Christmas and New Year menu is called the “Grill and Chill Bash”, which offers you music, dance and food. Besides this there will also be a lucky draw.

Head towards Barbeque Nation to be a part of the festivity, which will be on till January 5.

***

Araku Coffee has come up with a Christmas Edit by DHOOP Crafts, which is a festive pop up. The place also dons the colour of red to suit the festive season and there will be new craft bakes, specials and festive coffee. Besides this there will be food specials like the guava kimchi croissant, yam cake, and vegan corn omelette.

The special menu will be on from December 23 to 25, which will be available at the cafe, Swiggy, Zomato and Air Menu’s.

***

SOCIAL has introduced the special Christmas treat called the winter menu, which offers you Nepalese soupy momos, “Not Chinese Platter” with spring rolls, honey chilli fries, Chinese bhel, and tandoori sausage platter.

This festive menu will be served at all SOCIAL outlets between December 23 and January 7.

***

Celebrate Christmas with this special menu that offers you dishes like churrasco chicken, peri peri lamb cutlet, chilli barbeque pork spare rib, lobster terrine to Goan specialties like mutton vindaloo, chicken cafreal, pao kingfish recheado and more.

The menu will be on at JW Marriott Bengaluru. Call 8884494037.

***

From Christmas decor to food, and carols, The Den offers you its Christmas lunch with the traditional dishes, cakes and drinks.

The menu will be on for December 25 from 12 noon to 6pm. Call 71117222 for reservation.

