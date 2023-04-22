ADVERTISEMENT

Camp night on World Earth Day

April 22, 2023 01:19 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST

A night of camping, food, music and a photo exhibition to celebrate Nature in Hyderabad

Prabalika M Borah
Prabalika M. Borah

Camp at Woods@shamshabad

Woods@Shamshabad in Hyderabad will celebrate World Earth Day on Saturday evening with an overnight weekend stay. Tree planting and a photography exhibition celebrate Nature at this event organised by Ariko Cafe and Hyderabad Birding Pals (HBP). 

Here, the camping night starts at 7pm on Saturday and ends on Sunday at 11.30am. As the event coincides with Eid in Hyderabad, traditional dishes on the menu will include biryani, kebabs and sheer korma

Woods@Shamshabad has an 18-acre Miyawaki forest touted to be the country’s largest. The tree-planting activity seeks to support the Miyawaki forest. In tune with the Miyawaki forest method, participants will plant native trees including Marri, Vepa, Raavi, Sithaphal, Ramphal, Nallathumma etc to restore the local ecosystem.  

Also, 50 photographers from HBP will exhibit their photos of animals and birds captured in their natural habitat. Photographer Sriram Reddy says, “The exhibition is planned in the open, in a beautiful mango grove. We will use of frames and the trees to exhibit the photos.”  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Spokesperson of Ariko cafe Sharath Kumar Gattu, says the tree plantation drive will teach campers the importance of trees. “The campsite is full of trees and they will enjoy the space in its natural beauty only because of the Miyawaki forest. We have also released a video where a child who camped here made a beautiful observation about the trees and birds.” 

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US