Street theatre workshop

Shreyasi Patil, a theatre enthusiast, is conducting a one-day workshop on ‘bayalu naataka’ or street theatre. Participants will do theatre exercises, work on understanding space and body language. Then, they will be involved in a brief discussion on street theatre. After the discussion, the participants are expected to work on a production with the facilitators’ guidance. They are free to take up a role that fits them right, be it on stage or backstage. The facilitators will constantly work on these pieces with the participants. By the end of the day, all participants will present parts of their play as a group.

Shreyasi has been working with theatre and teaching for the past four years. They have directed multiple plays and theatre workshops. They hope to educate high school children and queer individuals on the basics of gender studies through theatre. All above the age of 16 are welcome.

The workshop is at the Bangalore Creative Circus on October 15 from 9am to 4pm and costs ₹1000 (lunch included).

New mixes

RCB Bar & Café in Church Street, Bengaluru, on October 14, is opening its doors to Atilla Iskifoglu, a celebrity bartender and four-time winner of the European Flair Championship. Iskifoglu has participated in over 35 bartending competitions and has enthralled audiences in several parts of the world with his skills including celebrities such as Sting, John Travolta, Madonna, and Darius. Atilla believes in creating a breed of bartenders who are experts in both – bartending and mixology.

His exclusive one-night-only bar takeover promises to enhance your cocktail experience with exciting artisanal creations such as the Copacabana Mule, Atilla’s Passion, Atilla’s Smash, and more.

Hop, stop ’n’ shop

With Deepavali round the corner, Grand Flea Market in collaboration with Chittar has organised the Bangalore Utsav. Held on the premises of Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, this one will have a display of handicrafts, toys and clothes made by artisans.

On from October 14 to 23, there will be a 100 stalls that you can shop from. Admission is free.

Feast with goodies

Magnolia Bakery has come up with gift hampers for Deepavali, which offers you a range of baked goodies. Choose from a range of eggless products, cookie jars, loaf bars and more, which are handmade. These will be available at all Magnolia Bakery outlets.

Sacred beads

Rudralife is organising an exhibition and sale of rudraksha beeds. The sale, which started on October 13 will continue till October 17 at The Capitol Hotel, Raj Bhavan Road, between 10 am and 8 pm.

A feast with food

Olde Bangalore Resort is having the Olde Bangalore food festival, which will feature 65 culinary dishes from South Africa, Vietnam, Korea, Thailand, Australia, the Americas, and, India. The fest is on October 16 between noon and 9 pm. Entry fee is ₹500 and food is priced at ₹1,300 and above per person.

For bookings, dial 97312 01840

An evening with comedians

Fox in the Field, a microbrewery in Nexus Shantiniketan, Whitefield, is organising stand-up comedy acts, featuring Nishant Suri, Vaibhav Sethia and Akash Mehta over the weekend.

Scheduled for October 15 and 16, tickets for the comedy act can be booked on https://bit.ly/3T6chBY

Its brewed cold

Maverick & Farmer, Ulssor, launches a new coffee called the Maverick Mazagran. This one is a cold brew, with spiced and natural flavours such as lemon zest, lemonade, orange and ginger.

The new brew will be available Monday to Friday between 8.30 am and 10 pm.

A film

Vikalp Bengaluru in collaboration with Bangalore International Centre will screen the film From The Shadows. The film is directed, written and produced by Miriam Chandy Menacherry and will be screened on October 19, 6.30 pm.

The story revolves around an artist, missing/rescued girls and narratives which challenge the powerful trafficking nexus operating in a country where every eight minutes a child goes missing.

For details log on to vikalpbengaluru.weebly.com

Brunch time

Hopshaus Indiranagar launches a Saturday brunch, called Kingfisher Brunches. This offers you unlimited food, beer and live music. This new brunch will be on through the month of October and will be on from noon to 4pm and is priced at ₹1499. ***

Food with your pet

Pet Fed, a carnival for pets and pet lovers, will be held on October 16 between 1pm and 4pm. the event will include activities, workshops, stalls, and more. Called the Pupper Pre Party, this will be held at Bira 91 Taproom, Koramangala.

Tickets on bit.ly/bppp16oct

For a rocking Saturday

Enjoy a night of rock with Tirthankar Poddar also known as 2Blue. He will perform at Hard Rock Cafe, St Mark’s Road. Tirthankar is an award-winning singer, actor, and orator and his will croon in Bengaluru on October 15 at 9 pm.

Visit Paytm Insider and Book My Show for your tickets.

Fusion music

Denis Stern (guitar) will perform at Windmills on October 14 and 15, 9.30 pm onwards. He will present world fusion and will accompanied by Jason Kishander (bass), MT Aditya Srinivasan (percussion), Abhilasha (vocals). Tickets are priced at ₹1,000 and ₹500 (standing) and are available on windmills-india.com/#music

Baked delights

Sri’s Cake Lab, Bengaluru, has come up with Deepavali treats called the Firecracker Chocolates. These come in varied sizes and flavours. Besides these there are also hampers that include Sri’s Cake Lab’s signature chocolate fudge and in-house handcrafted diyas.

Dial 9945226796 to get your hamper.

Journey through art

The second chapter of YATRA’ 22, called Malhaar, is being organised by Shubham a School of Performing Arts. It will be presented on October 15, from 11.30am at the Shankaraa Foundation, on Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru. This show will witness the annual showcase of the students of Shubham in subjects like Kathak, Odissi and Bharatanatyam with Hindustani and Carnatic vocals.

The event is open to all.

Crafts from Kashmir

Kashmiriyat 2.0 — a celebration of the crafts and craftspeople of Kashmir, an exhibition and sale — is on at the Bangalore International Centre, Domlur, and will continue till October 15.

Presented by Zaina by CtoK, on display will be contemporary Kashmiri products such as lighting, home furnishings, carpets, bags, accessories and more. Entry is free.