Bengaluru’s weekend art scene

ADVERTISEMENT

New mixes

RCB Bar & Café in Church Street, Bengaluru, on October 14, is opening its doors to Atilla Iskifoglu, a celebrity bartender and four-time winner of the European Flair Championship. Iskifoglu has participated in over 35 bartending competitions and has enthralled audiences in several parts of the world with his skills including celebrities such as Sting, John Travolta, Madonna, and Darius. Atilla believes in creating a breed of bartenders who are experts in both – bartending and mixology.

ADVERTISEMENT

His exclusive one-night-only bar takeover promises to enhance your cocktail experience with exciting artisanal creations such as the Copacabana Mule, Atilla’s Passion, Atilla’s Smash, and more.

Feast with goodies

Magnolia Bakery has come up with gift hampers for Deepavali, which offers you a range of baked goodies. Choose from a range of eggless products, cookie jars, loaf bars and more, which are handmade. These will be available at all Magnolia Bakery outlets.

Sacred beads

Rudralife is organising an exhibition and sale of rudraksha beeds. The sale, which started on October 13 will continue till October 17 at The Capitol Hotel, Raj Bhavan Road, between 10 am and 8 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

A feast with food

Olde Bangalore Resort is having the Olde Bangalore food festival, which will feature 65 culinary dishes from South Africa, Vietnam, Korea, Thailand, Australia, the Americas, and, India. The fest is on October 16 between noon and 9 pm. Entry fee is ₹500 and food is priced at ₹1,300 and above per person.

For bookings, dial 97312 01840

***